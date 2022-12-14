A handful of less stable positions could start to solidify in the next few games for the Bears, including Sunday against the 12-1 Eagles.

With four games left against contenders for either a division title or playoff spot, the Bears have a unique opportunity.

They can look at several positions or personnel situations that could be unsettled heading to the offseason and determine the extent of change they need to pursue, if any.

Playing against teams contending or desperate to win out gives them a better read on the positions than if they were facing downtrodden teams playing out the string with people who likely wouldn't be in a lineup next year.

Here are those positional situations they need to see more of to make an informed decision.

Center Exchange

There was no center exchange. Sam Mustipher kept the position even though it was promised to Lucas Patrick, who had to play two games at both left and right guard before his season-ending toe injury. They saw him 10 plays a center and Mustipher remembers the sting of being benched well, even if only for 10 plays.

"Anytime you go to the bench, you should probably come back better," Mustipher said. "It was rough, a tough pill to swallow but at the end of the day, I could sulk about it or do something about it. And I chose to do something about it."

Pro Football Focus had never been a fan of Mustipher's but has graded him much-improved over the course of the season and at 17th overall. It's a far cry from when he was graded in the mid-to-late 30s.

With Patrick still under contract, Mustipher merely a restricted free agent and rookie Doug Kramer on injured reserve, the Bears might want to really study Mustipher's finish to see if they should stand pat at this position going forward or use some of their cash to bring in one of the highly respected free agent centers in the pool like Ethan Pocic, Connor McGovern or Garrett Bradbury.

Keeping Up with Justin Jones

It's not easy keeping track of where Justin Jones is playing these days. He played some at end against the Packers and it sounds as though he'll be tried there or at nose tackle in addition to three technique. It seems a sign they'll be looking to add at least one tackle who is a three technique and that Jones' second year would be as a member of the rotation at several spots.

"Justin's done great in there; he's done a good job," coach Matt Eberflus said. "Again, we're looking at him at defensive end, like we talked about last week, which will be cool for him to be able to look at that, but also play inside. We do a lot of movements inside. That really enhances his skill set. But he's done well in there."

It seems some revisionist history is going on here or there were secret agendas.

"That's why we brought him here," Eberflus said. "We brought him here from the Chargers because he can play all positions. He can play the five, the nine, the one, three. He can play all of those."

If Jones had been the total answer at three technique, there would be no other positions. And while it was known he moved around with the Chargers, the Bears sure didn't bill him as a guy who slides around up front when they brought him to Chicago.