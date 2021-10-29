Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Robert Quinn Returns to Face 49ers
    Robert Quinn Returns to Face 49ers

    The Bears have activated outside linebacker Robert Quinn from the reserve/COVID-19 list along with tackle Elijah Wilkinson, while putting injured tackle Germain Ifedi on it.
    USA today

    Bears problems on the edge of both sides of the line of scrimmage for Sunday's game with the San Francisco 49ers have become much simpler.

    The team on Friday announced edge rusher Robert Quinn and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson both will be available to play against the 49ers. Both have been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list after going on the list last week.

    The Bears were looking at the possibility of playing without both starting edge rushers because an NFL Network report has said edge rusher Khalil Mack will be held out of the game due to a nagging foot injury, a possibility the Bears have not confirmed.

    Quinn has 5 1/2 sacks on the season, second only to Mack. He missed last week's game with Tampa Bay after going on reserve/COVID-19 early in the week.

    Wilkinson did not go on the list until a few hours before the game with Tampa Bay. He is the backup right tackle, but was slated to start because starter Germain Ifedi is on injured reserve with a knee injury. Ifedi also was placed on reserve/COVID-19 on Friday.

    Now the Bears face a choice with Wilkinson of whether to start him at right tackle or whether to start rookie Larry Borom. They have had Borom at practice this week getting him ready to play and plan to remove him from injured reserve.

    Borom has been in for only 15 plays in his career but was impressive when they needed to use him against the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener following a quad injury to left tackle Jason Peters. Borom then suffered a high ankle sprain and went on IR.

