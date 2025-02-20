Bears ticket hike for 2025 NFL season sparks outrage—top Chicago columnist goes off
Followers of Chicago sports media are well aware that Jon Greenberg has opinions. And lots of them. And he never leaves a single one on the field.
Early this morning, he hopped up on his soapbox and dropped an article on The Athletic he entitled, “Bears boost ticket prices as if they just had playoff season, not a 5-12 disaster.”
Let the fireworks begin.
Greenberg Gets It…But He Doesn’t Like It
The veteran columnist isn’t at all surprised by the move, writing, “It’s a Bears town and they can basically charge what they want. Even at the end of a putrid season last December, Soldier Field was still pretty packed for the post-Christmas snoozefest against the Seattle Seahawks. Season ticket holders might not make a mint reselling their tickets, but there’s always a market.”
I mean, he’s not wrong. Chicago loyalists will fill the stands, regardless of the price tag, so the franchise may as well jack up the entry fees.
Because, capitalism.
It’s Not Just the Team
Greenberg points out that the Midway Monsters' often-frustrating performances aren’t the only reason he’s irked about the increase: “The Bears usually stink at home and provide little to no fan amenities for an overall negative experience. The only things the Bears can guarantee their fans at Soldier Field are traffic, RC Cola and a loss to the Packers.”
Again, not wrong. Soldier Field—especially after mid-November, when the temperatures by Lake Michigan get straight-up stupid—isn’t a mecca of football, as Windy City ticket-buyers used to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field will readily agree.
The Fans Are On Team Greenberg
The writer isn’t the only cheesed-off Bears follower; the team is getting roasted on social media:
We’re a genteel operation here, so rated PG tweets only.
A Tweet Is Worth a Thousand Words
Greenberg is so annoyed with the whole thing that a snarky column wasn’t enough, which means Twitter time!
Any thoughts, Kevin Warren?...