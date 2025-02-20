Bear Digest

Bears ticket hike for 2025 NFL season sparks outrage—top Chicago columnist goes off

Alan Goldsher

If Chicago Bears fans want to attend a home game in 2025, they'll have to dig 10% deeper into their pockets.
If Chicago Bears fans want to attend a home game in 2025, they'll have to dig 10% deeper into their pockets. / Erin Woodiel / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Followers of Chicago sports media are well aware that Jon Greenberg has opinions. And lots of them. And he never leaves a single one on the field.

Early this morning, he hopped up on his soapbox and dropped an article on The Athletic he entitled, “Bears boost ticket prices as if they just had playoff season, not a 5-12 disaster.”

Let the fireworks begin.

Greenberg Gets It…But He Doesn’t Like It

The veteran columnist isn’t at all surprised by the move, writing, “It’s a Bears town and they can basically charge what they want. Even at the end of a putrid season last December, Soldier Field was still pretty packed for the post-Christmas snoozefest against the Seattle Seahawks. Season ticket holders might not make a mint reselling their tickets, but there’s always a market.”

I mean, he’s not wrong. Chicago loyalists will fill the stands, regardless of the price tag, so the franchise may as well jack up the entry fees.

Because, capitalism.

It’s Not Just the Team

Greenberg points out that the Midway Monsters' often-frustrating performances aren’t the only reason he’s irked about the increase: “The Bears usually stink at home and provide little to no fan amenities for an overall negative experience. The only things the Bears can guarantee their fans at Soldier Field are traffic, RC Cola and a loss to the Packers.”

Again, not wrong. Soldier Field—especially after mid-November, when the temperatures by Lake Michigan get straight-up stupid—isn’t a mecca of football, as Windy City ticket-buyers used to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field will readily agree.

The Fans Are On Team Greenberg

The writer isn’t the only cheesed-off Bears follower; the team is getting roasted on social media:

We’re a genteel operation here, so rated PG tweets only.

A Tweet Is Worth a Thousand Words

Greenberg is so annoyed with the whole thing that a snarky column wasn’t enough, which means Twitter time!

Any thoughts, Kevin Warren?...

Published
Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

Home/News