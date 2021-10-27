    • October 27, 2021
    Khalil Mack's Status Uncertain for Sunday
    Publish date:

    An NFL Network report says Khalil Mack will be unavailable against the 49ers and could go on injured reserve with a foot sprain.
    Author:

    USA Today

    The Bears defense could be asked to do without their greatest asset against the San Francisco 49ers as they try to prevent a three-game losing streak.

    Khalil Mack will sit out the game at Soldier Field against the 49ers Sunday, according to an NFL Network report.

    Mack has been dealing with a foot injury since early in the season and has tried playing through it. The report from Mike Garafolo of the network said Mack could go on injured reserve and may possibly miss three weeks as he heals and rehabs.

    If this is the case it would mean the Bears are planning on Mack missing the Nov. 8 Monday night game at Pittsburgh. This could actually turn into more than three weeks of rest then because the Bears have a bye after the Pittsburgh game before they face Baltimore at Soldier Field Nov. 21.

    At his Wednesday press conference via Zoom, Bears coach Matt Nagy said the team still is weighing Mack's situation.

    "There's been absolutely no decisions made and we'll just kind of see where that all ends up," Nagy said.

     Nagy made it sound as if some sort of decision is pending, however.

    "I really love the fact that as you all have seen the last couple weeks he has not practiced but he's been able to get out there on game day and grit it out and really put together some good games and get after it and we need that," Nagy said. "But at the same point in time when you are hurting you've got to be able to get answers and we literally are in that process right now.

    "He's in that process with doctors and trainers, and we're in that process as an organization."

    Mack has a team-high six sacks, seven quarterback hits and nine pressures this season.

    The Bears were without Robert Quinn last week because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and if he had to miss this game then they would be without their top two edge rushers.

    Nagy offered no change on Quinn's status. He went on the reserve/COVID-19 list early last week.

    Missing both edge rushers would mean Trevis Gipson and undrafted rookie Sam Kamara would start at outside linebacker, but they could also could move inside linebacker Christian Jones to the outside as he has played there in the past both with the Bears and Detroit.

    "He's played outside linebacker for us this year, he's played inside linebacker for us this year," defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. "So we have value that versatility for everybody because this is a long season."

