Bears Make Roster Cuts, Hold Robert Quinn Out of Practice

Bears Roster Shuffling Continues

Bears Roster Shuffling Continues

Team makes room for offensive tackle Jason Peters with roster cut and trims a few more.
Team makes room for offensive tackle Jason Peters with roster cut and trims a few more.

The Bears were without edge rusher Robert Quinn on Monday morning at practice, and also without three other players who had been on their roster.

Despite his alert play Saturday, Dionte Ruffin was among a group of three Bears cut on Monday morning.

The former Western Kentucky defensive back was cut along with offensive lineman Gage Cervenka and wide receiver Jester Weah.

In Saturday's game, Ruffin caused and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter on a completed pass.

Cervenka is the former Clemson offensive lineman who has been on the Bears roster twice and cut twice since the end of last year while Weah is a former Pitt receiver.

The Bears needed to clear roster space because it was announced after Saturday's game that former Eagles tackle Jason Peters is signing with the team. Bears coach Matt Nagy on Monday morning said the Peters situation had not yet been finalized and he wasn't certain when the 39-year-old All-Pro would be at camp.

 There were no major injuries in the game, although Nagy announced a few that will keep players out of practice. The most severe might have have been defensive back Michael Joseph breaking his thumb. 

Running back Ryan Nall has a chest injury and edge rusher Quinn an ankle injury that kept him from practicing at least on Monday.

A few Bears are returning to practice this week. They'll have their starting safeties back on the field together as Tashaun Gipson is back from a groin injury. Safety Eddie Jackson had returned from a hamstring injury last week but didn't play in Saturday's game. Cornerback Artie Burns and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin also returned from injuries.

