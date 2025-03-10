Bears Twitter really, really wants Chicago to ink free agent center Drew Dalman
Let’s not mince words, here: The Chicago Bears have holes all over the place.
They need running back depth. They need a solid WR3. The need to bolster the offensive guard and tackle positions. They need an EDGE rusher.
But it could be argued that one of the biggest holes is smack dab in the middle of the O-line, that being where football teams at every level stick the center.
And football teams at every level need a good center.
And Bears Nation is well aware that their squad hasn't had a great center since Olin Kreutz. Kreutz’s final year in a Chicago uni was 2010.
Ugh.
All of which is why the Windy City is clamoring for GM Ryan Poles to sign arguably the best free agent offensive middleman on the market.
Do Drew!
Drew Dalman has spent his entire four-year career in Atlanta, and as a Falcon, the Stanford product was consistently productive, especially in 2024, when PFF ranked him as the league’s fourth-best center.
Little wonder that Bears Twitter is crossing their fingers that Dalman lands in Chicago, with some leaning on silly GIFs to convey their hopes and dreams:
As this is being written, Twitter is down for the count, but trust is, there are plenty more where that came from.