With the draft starting three weeks from Thursday, the visits the Bears have with players become more significant than some of their brief earlier discussions at an all-star game.

On Tuesday they hosted a top-30 visit with a player who fills a need, although drafting him could mean passing on players who fill other more urgent needs.

Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is the player they hosted and if drafted he would elevate their speed at the position without a doubt.

Okonkwo ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine, which was faster than any other tight end. He also had the second-best vertical leap of all tight ends who tested at 35 1/2 inches.

For a frame of reference, Okonkwo's 40 time was faster than times run by 11 wide receivers. And he is 6-foot-3, 238 pounds.

The Bears have only Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted on the roster at tight end now, so it is a need area.

While he is fast, Okonkwo won't garner as much attention as some of the other top tight ends because he wasn't used enough in college. The Terps finally started throwing to him in 2021 and he made 52 receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns. He had 77 receptions for 717 yards in his career.

The aspect of his game many scouts like isn't his receiving or even speed as much as his blocking. He can line up as an H-back or block in-line well.

With the speed, size and ability to block, Okonkwo is an ideal player for special teams.

NFL Draft Bible's scouting report on Okonkwo notes how he finally began contributing as a receiver.

"He can threaten the seam or create yards after the catch when receiving the ball in the flat or on a screen," NFLDB's assessment said.

A few other players have slated visits or have visited the Bears.

Another that's been well known as a result of the fact he played at Illinois and is allowed a Halas Hall visit as a local player is safety Kerby Joseph. The visit was Wednesday by Joseph, who is one of the better safeties in this class.

Greg Auman of The Athletic includes the Bears, Packers and Lions among seven teams that Plainfield, IL product Eric Johnson of Missouri State will visit.

Johnson was a late addition to the Senior Bowl after impressing at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and held his own against better competition than he faced at college. He is regarded as a defensive end who has versatility to move inside and pass rush.

