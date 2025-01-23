Ben Johnson joins the Chicago Bears, and NFC North fans are losing it
Bears Nation was not psyched when the team inked Matt Eberflus as their head coach. Same deal with Matt Nagy, John Fox, and Marc Trestman.
They were kinda-sorta happy when Lovie Smith was brought into the fold, but that was mostly due to the fact that Smith was replacing the justifiably maligned Dick Jauron.
But all of those questionable hires will forgiven—not forgotten, just forgiven—if new headman Ben Johnson turns the Bears’ offense into a Detroit Lions-esque juggernaut.
Chicago’s rivals, however, aren’t at all pleased. Not one bit.
Bears Haters Hath Spoken
Bears fans don’t like the Green Bay Packers. Packers fans don’t like the Minnesota Vikings. Vikings fans don’t like the Detroit Lions. Et cetera. Et cetera. Et cetera.
A good thing for your fave NFC North franchise is a bad thing for the rest of the division, so it’s little surprise that there’s a significant anti-Bears, anti-Johnson faction doing some hardcore kvetching about Chicago’s shiny new coach on social media:
A Bittersweet Tweet
Lions QB Jared Goff—who Johnson helped turn into an MVP candidate—threw in his two cents:
Goff, of course, is pretending to hate his former offensive coordinator. For Packers, Vikings, and Lions fans, however, the hate is real. Very, very real.