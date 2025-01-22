Bears Nation is ecstatic about Ben Johnson’s inspiring introductory presser
The Chicago Bears got their guy. And so far, so good.
On Wednesday, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson crushed his first meeting with the Chicago media, winning over the assembled throng with a combination of tangible warmth, palpable determination, and a whole lot of brainpower.
As they are wont to do, Chicago fans and pundits—already psyched that the Bears landed one of the league’s most coveted head coaching candidates in years—took to social media to share their excitement...excitement that, in some cases, jumped off the page.
Former NFL tight end and Illinois native Clay Harbor claims he saw it coming.
CBS Sports' Matt Eurich thought Johnson blew away his predecessor.
And there were plenty of Bears tweeters who simply gushed.
In a perfect world, the vibes at Halas Hall will be just as good next January.