Ben Johnson makes bold proclamation for Chicago Bears' 2025 season
When a team brings in a new coaching staff just one season after hitting rock bottom, as the Chicago Bears did in 2024, patience becomes essential.
Just don't tell that to Ben Johnson.
When meeting with the media on Wednesday, Johnson made a bold proclamation about quarterback Caleb Williams and the team's expected fortunes in 2025.
“I feel really good about where he’s at right now and there’s no reason why we can’t win this year," Johnson said.
Win? This year?!
Yep, that's what the 'ole ball coach said. So, of course, we have to take him at his word. If he thinks this Bears team as it's currently comprised can win this year, then they better win this year.
Otherwise, he'll have some explaining to do.
Let's face it, Ben Johnson is right. The Chicago Bears have one of the best offensive lines in the NFC. Their skill players are as talented as any corps in the NFL. And Williams' expected second-year jump is the icing on the cake.
If there's any weakness the Bears must overcome in 2025, it's on defense. The pass rush leaves a lot to be desired, and injuries in the secondary could make the early portion of the season tough to navigate.
But Johnson is refusing to wait for succeess. Winning isn't the goal for 2026; it's the goal for 2025. And that should be music to Bears Fans' ears.