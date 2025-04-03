Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles becoming dynamic duo in Bears' 2025 NFL Draft evaluations
The relationship between an NFL general manager and head coach is usually tested this time of year. Opinions inside draft rooms can vary, and when the GM and head coach clash on who the team's top priority should be in the first round and beyond, tensions rise.
That doesn't appear to be the case with the Chicago Bears. At least, not yet, and not for the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to Ryan Poles, his relationship with Ben Johnson has been fantastic. In fact, the Bears' GM and head coach are seeing things similarly when it comes to their NFL Draft prep and prospect wish list.
"This coaching staff has been outstanding with their evaluations, the volume of evaluations that they've done, and really been impressed by their ability to evaluate as well," Poles said from the 2025 NFL Owners Meetings. "That's probably one of the cool parts of our relationship right now. He has a creative mind on how he can use players, so when we're watching and there's guys that can do a lot of different things, it's kind of how I think too, is, 'How can we put the opposing defense in a bind trying to figure out what we're trying to do?' That's what makes me feel really good about Ben, too, because I felt that playing against him."
Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson agree on type of player Bears should target in 2025 NFL Draft
It sure sounds like the two most important decision-makers for the Chicago Bears are spending a lot of time focusing on how to put opposing defenses in a bind, which suggests they're watching a lot of prospects on offense, which suggests Chicago's first-round pick might actually be a skill player.
So, when Johnson sings the praises of Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who fits the definition of a player who can put opposing defenses into a bind, or he talks about running backs being offensive weapons, which Boise State's Ashton Jeanty certainly is, it appears Chicago might feel pretty good about their trenches and pivot to a player who can create fear in defensive coordinators.
It's starting to look like the Bears are shifting away from drafting an offensive lineman in the first round and instead are eyeing a luxury pick. They'll need a little luck to land Jeanty at No. 10, but all signs point to Ben Johnson getting 'his guy' in Round 1, something Ryan Poles is perfectly fine with.
