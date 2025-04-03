Ryan Poles drops powerful word to define type of 2025 NFL Draft prospect Bears will target
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles appeared on a recent episode of ESPN's SportsCenter and didn't mince his words when asked for an adjective that describes the kind of player he's looking to add in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
And his answer should have Bears fans fired up.
"Toughness," Poles said. "We're looking to establish an identity to kick this thing off and really get this team going in the right direction. We've been able to make some really good moves to set us up with O-line and D-line and that puts in a position to attack the draft with kind of a best available mindset. We're excited about that."
Chicago Bears will focus on best player available in 2025 NFL Draft
If there's one thing that's become abundantly clear over the last few weeks, it's that the Bears won't let need override talent in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In the perfect world, that's what all teams would do. But the NFL Draft is far from perfect, and clubs with incomplete rosters are often forced to chase players in Round 1 who fill a need, even at the expense of a more talented prospect at a different position.
That won't be the Bears in 2025. Poles has constructed a roster that's near-complete, sans a sure-thing at left tackle and overall depth. But Chicago's starting lineup is pretty much set, which means they can use their first-round pick as a luxury selection.
It's why prospects like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren have entered the chat.
Neither Jeanty nor Warren plays traditional first-round positions, but they're darn good football players. In fact, they're better all-around football players than many of the premier position prospects who will be on the board when the Bears pick at No. 10 overall.
Talent and toughness will determine who becomes a Chicago Bear on April 24, not position.
