Bestselling author goes deep on his Caleb Williams bombshells—details you haven’t heard
How to freak out a Chicago Bears fan in four easy steps:
- 1) Uncover some disturbing revelations about the young face of Chicago’s franchise.
- 2) Put said disturbing revelations in a book that will hit the shelves right at the beginning of the 2025 NFL season.
- 3) Months before the book drops, sit back and watch as your high-profile employer—in this case, ESPN—teases a few details of said revelations.
- 4) Follow up the ESPN article with a series of deep dive interviews.
Which, last week, is exactly what Seth Wickersham did.
Chicago, Illinois: Quarterback Graveyard?
In an in-depth chat with Chicago Sports Stuff, Wickersham dug into a section from his forthcoming book, American Kings: A Biography Of the Quarterback, in which he reported that before the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and his father Carl looked for a legal pathway to circumvent the league’s collective bargaining agreement in order to keep the USC signal caller from landing in Chicago.
Of the pre-draft machinations, the ESPN senior writer and author of the 2021 bestseller It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness said, “[Carl Williams] had met with agents, other sports insiders, and labor lawyers, just trying to figure out if there was a way to give his son some agency over his future employer. He told me in the lead up to the draft that Chicago is where quarterbacks go to die.”
Wickersham noted that, Carl’s unorthodox approach notwithstanding, his reasoning was sound. “[Carl] knows as well as anyone that organizational infrastructure is a huge determinant in quarterback success. The list of [quarterbacks] who have been affected by being drafted by traditionally bad teams is really long, and he wanted to find a way around it, even if most of the methods he considered really weren't feasible.”
Happily Ever After
None of this dissuaded Chicago GM Ryan Poles from choosing Williams with the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, a wise decision, as Wickersham explained:
“Caleb wasn't quite ready to do [fight his way out of Chicago]—and as a matter of fact, after he met with the Bears in April, despite some of his previous reservations, he was pretty excited about being a Bear. And he told his dad, I think I can do it here.”
And do it, he has. Since landing in Chicago, Williams has been a model of awesomeness, the kind of positive locker room figure who won’t throw his teammates under the bus even though he himself was thrown under the bus, er, sacked a whopping 68 times in his rookie year.
So Bears Nation needs stop freaking out and start trusting the process.