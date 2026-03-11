Chicago Bears' Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears have wasted little time reshaping their roster during the early wave of 2026 free agency.

General manager Ryan Poles added linebacker Devin Bush, safety Coby Bryant, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore to inject speed and physicality into the defense. Chicago also signed veteran return specialist Kalif Raymond to strengthen special teams.

The message from Halas Hall has been clear: the Bears are serious about defending their NFC North title.

But as exciting as the defensive additions have been, one glaring question still hangs over the roster, and fans know exactly what it is.

Offensive Tackle Still Looms as the Bears’ Biggest Concern

Despite the flurry of moves, the Bears have yet to make a significant addition at offensive tackle, arguably the most important position still unresolved on the roster.

Protecting franchise quarterback Caleb Williams must remain the organization’s top priority. While Chicago brought back left tackle Braxton Jones on a one-year deal, the long-term stability of the position remains far from certain.

Jones has been a dependable starter since being drafted in 2022, but injuries and occasional struggles in pass protection have left many wondering whether the Bears have their long-term answer protecting Williams’ blind side.

For a fan base that finally believes it has a franchise quarterback, that uncertainty is hard to ignore.

Why Left Tackle Matters More Than Ever for the Bears

In today’s NFL, few positions are more valuable than left tackle.

The job isn’t just about blocking defenders; it’s about protecting the most important investment on the roster. For a team building its future around Williams, offensive line stability is critical.

The Bears took major strides offensively during the 2025 season under head coach Ben Johnson, but sustaining that progress requires keeping their young quarterback upright.

That’s why the lack of a clear long-term solution at tackle still stands out despite the team’s aggressive defensive upgrades.

The 2026 NFL Draft May Be the Real Answer

The free-agent market at offensive tackle thinned quickly this offseason, which may ultimately push the Bears toward the draft to address the position.

Chicago currently holds three selections within the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, valuable ammunition for Poles if he decides to target a high-upside tackle prospect.

That approach would also align with Chicago’s long-term roster-building philosophy: draft and develop premium positions rather than overspending on the veteran market.

The One Question Still Facing Chicago

The Bears have undeniably improved their roster during the first wave of 2026 free agency.

But until the offensive tackle position is firmly settled, it remains the biggest unanswered question on the team.

For a franchise with legitimate playoff expectations and a young quarterback leading the way, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Whether the answer comes through another free-agent signing or a high draft pick later this spring could ultimately determine just how far the Bears can go in 2026.