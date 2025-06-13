Bear Digest

Caleb Williams’ 2025 stats, projected—O.G. fantasy sports giant sees QB rewrite Bears' record book

Alan Goldsher

Will Caleb Williams be historical in 2025? Fantasy sports giant Strat-O-Matic gives it a cautious yes.
Will Caleb Williams be historical in 2025? Fantasy sports giant Strat-O-Matic gives it a cautious yes. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
Don’t you wish you had a functional NFL crystal ball?

Don’t you wish you knew how your favorite player will perform in the upcoming season?

Don’t you wish you could know his week-by-week stats before Opening Bay?

Of course you do. But NFL crystal balls aren’t a thing.

Fortunately, Strat-O-Matic is.

Early Returns

In partnership with Chicago Sports Stuff, the old-school fantasy sports giant Strat-O-Matic gamed out Caleb Williams’ 2025 season, projecting his numbers for each of the Bears’ 17 games. And it looked a little something like this:

Caleb Williams' 2025 weekly statistics, projected
Caleb Williams' 2025 weekly statistics, projected / Strat-O-Matic and Alan Goldsher (Click image for link to full size view. Scroll down on linked webpage.)

A few notes:

  • The two digits that jump out are 4,069 and 5, digits that would have Williams breaking the Bears’ record in passing yards (the four-grand), and likely leading the NFL in interception percentage (the five-spot).
  • SOM’s algorithms have Williams topping 300 passing yards just once, that being a magnificent performance against the Green Bay Packers. (Suck it, cheeseheads.).
  • SOM also tells us that Williams will rack up a passing tuddie in 15 of Chicago’s 17 games, and he’ll top 54% in completion percentage in each of his contests.

Would this be considered a successful season for the former Heisman Trophy winner? Yes and no. There aren’t too many explosive, Mahomes-esque numbers here—the six sub-225-yard passing games is concerning—but if this all comes to pass, Williams will be respected as an efficient game manager, which isn’t a terrible thing for a quarterback in year two in the league (and year one in his third NFL offensive system). I mean, Trent Dilfer won a Super Bowl, amirite?

Sure, SOM's projection doesn't add up to a Jayden Daniels-level performance, but if head coach Ben Johnson does the kind of Ben Johnson things our theoretical NFL crystal ball tells us he'll do, a reliable game manager might be just good enough to give Bears Nation a ten-win season.

