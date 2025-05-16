Caleb Williams’ 2025 weekly stat lines—predicting every game
Prognosticating season-long NFL statistics is a fool’s game. We rarely get it right.
Prognosticating week-by-week NFL statistics is sheer insanity. We never get it right.
Listen, you can bust out all the fancy-schmancy algorithms you want, but professional football games are predictably unpredictable—stuff like weather, and injuries, and lousy pre-game meals can render all the research in the world utterly useless—so it’s nutsy-cuckoo for anybody to drop a 1,100-word article of which the conceit is, “Here are Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ weekly numbers for the entire season.”
And it’s even sillier to do so before his team’s 53-man roster is anywhere close to finalized.
But we’re nothing if not silly, so we’re just gonna go ahead and guess how Caleb Williams’ 2025 box scores might look. (Spoiler alert: His total passing yardage in this thought exercise is absurd, for which I expect—and probably deserve—eye rolls galore.)
Week 1 : Monday, September 8, 2025
Minnesota Vikings
Passing Attempts: 31
Completions: 25
Passing Yards: 301
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 1
Rushing Attempts: 3
Rushing Yards: 30
Rushing Touchdowns: 1
- The Scoop: Williams opens his sophomore season with a polished effort against a feisty defense. Not necessarily Mahomes-esque, but we’ll take it.
Week 2
@ Detroit Lions: Sunday, September 14, 2025
Passing Attempts: 40
Completions: 30
Passing Yards: 288
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 0
Rushing Attempts: 6
Rushing Yards: 44
Rushing Touchdowns: 1
- The Scoop: In his return to Detroit, Bears head coach Ben Johnson dials up passing attempts out the wazoo, but the Lions defense—which, it should be noted, will be way healthier than it was last December—keeps Caleb more-or-less in check.
Week 3: Sunday, September 21, 2025
Dallas Cowboys
Passing Attempts: 31
Completions: 27
Passing Yards: 377
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Interceptions: 0
Rushing Attempts: 2
Rushing Yards: 9
Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- The Scoop: With a combo platter of quick outs, downfield bombs, and slick improvisation, Williams delivers the game of his young NFL career, all while avoiding Micah Parsons’ relentless attack.
Week 4: Sunday, September 28, 2025
@ Las Vegas Raiders
Passing Attempts: 24
Completions: 16
Passing Yards: 202
Passing Touchdowns: 0
Interceptions: 0
Rushing Attempts: 7
Rushing Yards: 36
Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- The Scoop: Johnson zigs when everybody expected him to zag, writing up his first run-centric game plan in Chicago.
Week 5
BYE
Week 6: Monday, October 13, 2025
@ Washington Commanders
Passing Attempts: 35
Completions: 28
Passing Yards: 303
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 1
Rushing Attempts: 2
Rushing Yards: 49
Rushing Touchdowns: 1
- The Scoop: Caleb’s unquestioned highlight in this Monday night revenge game is his 41-yard rushing TD, the longest scoring scamper of his NFL tenure.
Week 7: Sunday, October 19, 2025
New Orleans Saints
Passing Attempts: 47
Completions: 33
Passing Yards: 409
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Interceptions: 0
Rushing Attempts: 1
Rushing Yards: 6
Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- The Scoop: Johnson goes full Air Coryell against a struggling N’Awlins defense, and Williams takes advantage, posting the first of his two (!) 400-plus-yard games of the 2025 season.
Week 8: Sunday, October 26, 2025
@ Baltimore Ravens
Passing Attempts: 37
Completions: 25
Passing Yards: 252
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 2
Rushing Attempts: 6
Rushing Yards: 35
Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- The Scoop: After his explosion against the Saints, Williams comes back to earth with a meh outing against an elite defense—and an equally elite offense that dominates time of possession and keeps the Bears offense on the sidelines.
Week 9: Sunday, November 2, 2025
@ Cincinnati Bengals
Passing Attempts: 50
Completions: 40
Passing Yards: 414
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Interceptions: 1
Rushing Attempts: 2
Rushing Yards: 6
Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- The Scoop: Facing Joe Burrow and his scary receiving corps, Williams is forced to take to the air early and often, and he takes advantage with an eye-popping, season-defining stat line.
Week 10: Sunday, November 9, 2025
New York Giants
Passing Attempts: 29
Completions: 20
Passing Yards: 205
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 0
Rushing Attempts: 6
Rushing Yards: 39
Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- The Scoop: We have a bit of synergy here, as Caleb puts up a pedestrian stat line against a pedestrian team.
Week 11: Sunday, November 16, 2025
@ Minnesota Vikings
Passing Attempts: 39
Completions: 30
Passing Yards: 306
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 1
Rushing Attempts: 6
Rushing Yards: 31
Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- The Scoop: Here’s a sentence you never thought you’d hear: “Yet another 300-plus-yard outing from a Chicago Bears quarterback.”
Week 12: Sunday, November 23, 2025
Pittsburgh Steelers
Passing Attempts: 35
Completions: 26
Passing Yards: 299
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 0
Rushing Attempts: 5
Rushing Yards: 30
Rushing Touchdowns: 1
- The Scoop: This is the kind of workmanlike game you’d expect out of a reliable quarterback during the dog days of November.
Week 13: Friday, November 28, 2025
@ Philadelphia Eagles
Passing Attempts: 41
Completions: 30
Passing Yards: 330
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 3
Rushing Attempts: 1
Rushing Yards: 6
Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- The Scoop: A short week + a holiday week + a roadie against the defending champs = Williams’ messiest passing game of the 2025 campaign.
Week 14: Sunday, December 7, 2025
@ Green Bay Packers
Passing Attempts: 40
Completions: 32
Passing Yards: 377
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Interceptions: 0
Rushing Attempts: 4
Rushing Yards: 15
Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- The Scoop: Wiliams cranks out the highest yardage total by a Bears quarterback at Lambeau Field—Mitch Trubisky put up 334 yards in 2019—after which 9,532 foam cheese hats are flung onto the Frozen Tundra.
Week 15: Sunday, December 14, 2025
Cleveland Browns
Passing Attempts: 33
Completions: 30
Passing Yards: 250
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 1
Rushing Attempts: 5
Rushing Yards: 42
Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- The Scoop: Williams carves up a gnarly Browns D with short completion after short completion, putting together a clinic in efficiency.
Week 16: Saturday, December 20, 2025
Green Bay Packers
Passing Attempts: 47
Completions: 31
Passing Yards: 350
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 2
Rushing Attempts: 4
Rushing Yards: 2
Rushing Touchdowns: 0
- The Scoop: Livid after Williams’ masterpiece up in Green Bay, the Packers beat up on the USC product in front of the bummed out Soldier Field faithful.
Week 17: Sunday, December 28, 2025
@ San Francisco 49ers
Passing Attempts: 32
Completions: 22
Passing Yards: 261
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 0
Rushing Attempts: 6
Rushing Yards: 44
Rushing Touchdowns: 1
- The Scoop: Williams’ mini-slump continues in the Bay, as the Niners’ rush never allows the second-year signal caller to get comfortable.
Week 18: TBD
Detroit Lions
Passing Attempts: 50
Completions: 42
Passing Yards: 385
Passing Touchdowns: 4
Interceptions: 1
Rushing Attempts: 4
Rushing Yards: 20
Rushing Touchdowns: 1
- The Scoop: Ben Johnson wraps up his season by shoving an insane, pass-happy game script down his old team’s throat. And Caleb Williams couldn’t be happier.
Totals
- Passing Attempts: 641
- Completions: 487
- Passing Yards: 5,309
- Passing Touchdowns: 34
- Interceptions: 13
- Rushing Attempts: 70
- Rushing Yards: 444
- Rushing Touchdowns: 6
Averages
- Passing Yards per Game: 312.3
- Rushing Yards per Game: 26.1
- Completion Percentage: 76.0%