Bears find little fault with Caleb Williams-to-DJ Moore connection

The Bears haven't forgotten about DJ Moore even though it sometimes seems like it.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze was back at practice Thursday on a limited basis after a foot injury, and his absence had seemed like an ideal time for the passing game to lean more on their highly paid veteran receiver.

Instead, only three targets and a catch for minus-4 yards last week for Moore even surprised coach Ben Johnson.

Nothing has changed with how the Bears feel about Moore.

"He's a very explosive player with the ball in his hands," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "Obviously, now getting to work with him, I really enjoy the person. I enjoy, you know, who he is in the building and same guy every day, but he's a guy that is a weapon when you use him, and you know, he's done a good job. Every time we've asked him to go do something, he's doing it."

He has 39 catches and has never had less than 55 for a season. That season with his low total was as a rookie in 2018.

Moore is moving around extensively within the offense. It's almost as if he hasn't had a chance to land long enough so he could be found.

DJ Moore is an amazing human being. Just an awesome video. pic.twitter.com/a4JHPMiFOC — Dave (@davebfr) December 4, 2025

"There's a lot of weapons in our offense," Doyle said. "We try to move them all around. There's a lot of guys that we're trying to target, and so he gets moved around a little bit. He's a smart player, so we feel really comfortable moving him to different spots and so that can be a negative or a strength depending on where we're trying to go with the ball.

"But I just would say about DJ, he's done a great job of doing exactly what we've asked of him and he continues to do so."

So what's the answer for finding Moore?

DJ Moore is the easiest Las Vegas Raider next season https://t.co/esb7e1WO2c — Hamza #EGE (@hammytakes) December 9, 2025

"I think Caleb's doing a great job of doing what we're asking him to do within the concept," Doyle said. "You know, we're trying to build these plays to feed everybody. And it just so happens, like Ben has talked about it before, there's plays in every game for all of our guys, and sometimes those things, you know, might be a throw that he's the primary and the coverage doesn't dictate that the ball goes there.

"And so both those guys are doing a good job of staying the course, and they're going to continue to do so."

Never seen a player more due for a trade than DJ Moore



One of the best separators, deprived on a crowded team



28 years young, $35M dead cap makes it tough pic.twitter.com/lHtz0f6OaR — Football Stats Guy (@StickToTheModel) December 9, 2025

Staying the course is nice but doing it and producing pass completions needs to be the goal.



"Obviously, you're looking at it and you would say, like, oh, 'there's a little less production than, you know, maybe we would have anticipated,' but I don't think that's any part of what he's doing," Doyle said. "I think he's doing a great job of just staying the course, and, you know, like a lot of our guys that have had, you know, breakthrough games or things like that, you just stay on it, and eventually you just keep pounding and pounding away, and it shows up.

DJ Moore is an elite NFL wide receiver and the Chicago Bears are lucky to have him.



For some reason a large number of fans that think that if they complain enough, it will somehow influence Ryan Poles to trade Moore. Pretty funny.



What’s funnier is the idea we somehow need to… https://t.co/AMAK4Xd6zz pic.twitter.com/KhkiBev16B — 1920 BEARS (@1920bears) December 9, 2025

