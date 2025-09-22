Caleb Williams salvaged Bears' 2025 season in Week 3 win over Cowboys
The Chicago Bears entered Week 3's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a dreaded 0-2 record, which more often than not -- like, nearly 90% of the time -- means there won't be a postseason berth.
Had the Bears fallen to the Cowboys, their playoff chances would've dropped to around 2%.
Caleb Williams had other ideas.
Williams tied a career high with four touchdown passes. He threw for nearly 300 yards. He was in control throughout the game, and aside from a few misses here and there, played the best four quarters of his pro career.
The Bears won, 31-14, and flipped their record from winless to inching closer to a 20% chance to make the playoffs.
Up next for Chicago is the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off a 41-24 loss to Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders.
So, yeah, the Bears could very well even their record at 2-2 going into their bye week after looking like they were all but dead after getting blown out by the Detroit Lions.
Sure, it's only one win. And, yes, it came against a vulnerable Cowboys defense. But Caleb Williams needed a moment like this more than almost any quarterback in the NFL.
Williams now has a chance to be the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He has a chance to be the positive talk of all the morning sports shows. He has a chance to finally join the tier of top young quarterbacks that Bears Nation has been waiting for since the 2024 NFL Draft.
Caleb Williams now has seven touchdowns and one interception through three games. He's on a torrid pace that could shatter Chicago Bears single-season passing records. More importantly, he saved the Bears' 2025 season in Week 3, and may have put himself and the Bears on a rocket ship after enjoying the best game of his career.