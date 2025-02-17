Chicago Bears 2024 linebacker report cards: grading Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards

I think Tremaine Edmunds was worth every $ we spent.



Rough start with the injury during camp, little practice, but still balled in ‘23.



-113 TOT, 69 Solo

-5 TFL

-7 PD

-4 INT (Career high), 1 TD

-1 FF



Did all that while missing two games.



