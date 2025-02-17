Chicago Bears 2024 linebacker report cards: grading Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards
When you close your eyes and ruminate over the 2024 Chicago Bears defense, you likely see the Hail Jayden.
And we can’t blame you. If one moment defines the Bears’ 2024, it’s that back-breaking, heart-breaking, season-breaking heave.
But next time you do that whole closed-eyes-rumination thing, consider Chicago’s starting linebackers. It’ll make you feel considerably better.
Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards couldn’t make up for a blech year from supposed star EDGE Montez Sweat, but they tried, and their effort and focus made them arguably the Bears top position group in ’24.
Let’s grade ’em out.
Tremaine Edmumds
In his 17 games last season, Edmunds played every defensive snap in 14 of them, during which he demonstrated a growing bond with his fellow ’backers, racking up a career-high 60 assists. It would’ve been nice to see him get to the quarterback on a more regular basis, but improving the D-line will likely help solve that one.
The Bears should consider themselves lucky that he’s only 26, and his team-friendly contract will have him decamped in Chicago through the 2026 season.
Grade: A-
T.J. Edwards
Edwards was a menace, and had the Bears won, maybe, four more games, and had the Chicago defense allowed, maybe, three less points a game, Edwards would have merited All-Pro consideration.
His four sacks were the third-most on the team, he was one tackle away for the team lead (129), and he topped the squad in tackles for losses with 12. Plus there’s that whole menace thing.
Like Edmunds, the 28-year-old will be on the Chicago payroll until the end of 2026, so don’t be surprised if, say, 18 months from now, the Bears boast one of the NFL’s elite linebacking units.