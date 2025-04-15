Chicago Bears 2025 NFL draft needs includes surprise position at the top
The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL draft needs have been shifted mightily since the start of the offseason. In fact, there's a valid argument to suggest the Bears' trades and free-agency signings have had the greatest impact on any team's NFL draft plan.
Bears GM Ryan Poles was faced with the intimidating task of rebuilding Chicago's offensive line at the start of the offseason. Only one starter -- Darnell Wright -- was assured of a return to the lineup. The interior offensive line positions required a massive overhaul, and left tackle remained in flux with the late-season injury to Braxton Jones.
After trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and signing center Drew Dalman in free agency, the Chicago Bears no longer face an urgent offensive line problem. Left tackle remains untouched, but that could change once the first round of the 2025 NFL draft rolls around.
On defense, Poles was charged with upgrading the pass rush and overall trench play. He accomplished that in free agency with the signings of Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. And while neither addition is a sportscar pass rusher who can produce double-digit sacks, their presence on the roster minimizes any need to reach for an edge defender in the first round.
So, that begs the question: what position groups require the most attention from Poles in the first round that's less than two weeks away?
According to a recent breakdown of every team's top roster needs for the NFL draft, tight end (yes, tight end) ranked first.
The 33rd Team's list goes like this: tight end, defensive tackle, running back.
The list should go like this: running back, left tackle, defensive end
This is the beauty and the curse of NFL draft season. There are many different ways a roster can be viewed, both by outside analysts and the decision-makers inside Halas Hall. At this point, it's all just speculation.
The good news for the Bears is that the 10th pick -- assuming they keep it and don't trade up or down -- will offer Poles plenty of options to address any need he deems the most pressing.
Subscribe to the BearsTalk Podcast on YouTube and your favorite podcast provider.