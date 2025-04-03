Chicago Bears 2025 offseason workout schedule: Key dates to know
The Chicago Bears and new head coach Ben Johnson will soon begin the team's 2025 offseason workout program. With just three weeks before the NFL Draft kicks off, having a chance to get eyes on the current roster before the Bears are on the clock at No. 10 overall is extremely valuable to Johnson and GM Ryan Poles.
The Bears' offseason program kicks off on April 7, with voluntary minicamp workouts scheduled for April 21-23. Offseason Team Activities (OTAs) will take place in May (May 20-22 and 27-30) and June 9-11.
A mandatory Chicago Bears minicamp will be held on June 3-5.
It's officially the time of year when the 2025 NFL season begins coming into focus. The 2024 season is really behind us, which is good news for the Bears. With so much hope and excitement for this team with this head coach and quarterback, Chicago's offseason workout program will be followed even more closely this year.
All eyes will be on Caleb Williams and how he takes to Ben Johnson's coaching. And while there's no doubt the Bears will push a positive message from Halas Hall throughout the spring and summer, there's always a chance a story or two will leak out from inside the locker room. Stay tuned.
