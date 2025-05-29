Chicago Bears’ 2025 Week 8 statistical leaders, predicted—Lamar Jackson + Baltimore Ravens defense = yikes
The top of the AFC North is a nightmare.
The Cincinnati Bengals, who the Bears host in Week 9, had the league’s most potent passing attack in 2024, to the tune of 272.9 passing yards per game, a whopping 14.7 yards ahead of the second-place Lions. So that rumble might have your typical Bears fan averting their eyes—unless they drafted Ja’Marr Chase first in their fantasy league. Then they won’t look away.
Frightening stuff. But Chicago’s Week 8 trip to Charm City will be even scarier.
This will be Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's second shot at the Bears, the first being a 33-14 Baltimore beatdown on December 20, 2020. In what was a notably gnarly game for the Midway Monsters, Jackson did Jackson things, accounting for three touchdowns—two in the air and one on the ground—while racking up a passer rating of 107.3.
So the former MVP might be licking his chops for the rematch.
But you know who else might be doing some chop-licking of his own? Bears head coach Ben Johnson.
Keep Away
The best, if not the only way to hold down Jackson is to keep the damn ball out of his hands, so it might behoove Johnson to draw up a game plan that would enable the Bears to dominate time of possession. And that means leaning on the run game.
Here’s how a rush-heavy game-script might impact Chicago’s skill player stats.
Running Back
A rush-heavy game-script means that, naturally, the backfield will eat. The question is, which rusher will get the biggest plate?
Logic would dictate that this would be a D’Andre Swift game. He’s the RB1, he’s generally a good safety valve, and he’s durable enough to (maybe) handle Roquan Smith and the Ravens D for four quarters.
But things aren’t always logical in the NFL. Which is why we can’t be shocked if the team’s leader in rushing yards against Baltimore isn’t yet on the Bears’ roster.
It’s inevitable—and necessary—that GM Ryan Poles will sign a free agent running back before the 2025 season kicks off, because Swift alone can’t get it done. Maybe it’ll be Nick Chubb, maybe it’ll be J.K. Dobbins, but whoever it is, they’ll be given plenty of opportunities to shove it down the Ravens’ collective throats.
Bonus prediction: Look for a goodly number of designed runs for QB Caleb Williams. Hell, he might even be the team’s leading rusher.
Wide Receiver
More logic: A run-heavy game-script means a pass-light game-script, which means the Bears wide receivers will be battling for crumbs.
Being that in this scenario, Chicago will be playing things safe, logic would dictate that Williams’ go-to pass catcher will be his most reliable target, and that’s one D.J. Moore.
It’s doubtful that Moore will top 100 yards, but 11 or 12 targets and seven or eight receptions wouldn’t be out of the question.
Tight End
Okay, I’m going out on a limb with this one: Rookie tight end Colston Loveland will line up in the backfield four times, and will take three handoffs, one of which will go for a ten-plus yard touchdown.
He’ll also haul in a receiving tuddie, helping him post the best stat line of his young NFL career.
Will it be enough to overcome the AFC North’s (and maybe the NFL’s) best? On the road, probably not. But it’ll sure be interesting to watch.