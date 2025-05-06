Chicago Bears' 2025 Win-Loss Predictions After the NFL Draft—Final Scores Included
On March 20, 2025, for reasons that now elude me, I thought it would be exceedingly awesome to drop an article offering up my guesses as to how the Chicago Bears would fare on a weekly basis in 2025.
It seemed like a good idea at the time. Thing is, at that point…
- I had no idea what the depth chart would look like.
- I had no idea which rookies would be added to the roster.
- I had no idea when the Bears would be playing whoever.
Two of the above problems have since been addressed—the depth chart is taking shape, and we’ve become quite friendly with the first-year additions—but we still don’t know how the week-by-week order of opponents will shake out, as the NFL doesn’t release the 2025 schedule until May 14.
But that won’t stop me from diving back into the well, so enjoy Version 2.0 of my game-by-game prognostications.
THE HOME GAMES
Opponent: Detroit Lions
Old Prediction: Lions: 35 - Bears: 28
The Scoop: Chicago’s solid free agency crop and draft class trumps Detroit’s, but not quite enough to get the Bears over the hump. The Lions still win this game, just by less points.
New Prediction: Lions: 28 –Bears: 27
Opponent: Green Bay Packers
Old Prediction: Bears: 31 - Packers: 27
The Scoop: The Bears closed last season with a win at Lambeau. Brimming with confidence and sporting a newfangled offensive line, the trend continues.
New prediction: Bears: 30 – Packers: 14
Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
Old Prediction: Bears: 21 - Vikings: 10
The Scoop: I’m not convinced that pseudo-rookie QB J.J. McCarthy can lead the Vikings anywhere, let alone to a road win against an up-and-coming divisional opponent. But Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are still things, so I’ll slightly amp up Minny’s point total.
New Prediction: Bears: 20 – Vikings: 14
Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
Old Prediction: Bears: 28 - Cowboys: 7
The Scoop: Former Bears coach Matt Eberflus is now part of Dallas' defensive coaching staff, and considering his former team kinda hates him, this’ll be a beatdown.
New Prediction: Bears 35 – Cowboys: 3
Opponent: New York Giants
Old Prediction: Bears: 24 - Giants: 3
The Scoop: I loved the Jints’ draft—landing a starting quarterback in Jaxson Dart and the best rookie defender in Abdul Carter doesn’t suck—but their roster still isn’t good enough to pull off a W at the friendly confines of Soldier Field.
New Prediction: Bears: 20 – Giants 14
Opponent: Cleveland Browns
Old Prediction: Browns: 21 - Bears: 13
The Scoop: With beastial rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger added to an already solid defense, the Browns will be a tough out on a weekly basis…or at least tougher than expected. This’ll be a gnarly L for the Bears, especially if it’s scheduled for cold, cold December.
New Prediction: Browns 20 – Bears 7
Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
Old Prediction: Bears: 42 - Steelers: 17
The Scoop: As of this writing, the Steelers have yet to figure out their quarterback situation—the QB room is comprised of Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson (gulp)—so even with former Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf added to the mix, they won’t be able to generate enough points to overcome Chicago’s defense and their home crowd.
New Prediction: Bears 31 – Steelers: 17
Opponent: New Orleans Saints
Old Prediction: Bears: 17 - Saints: 10
The Scoop: Rookie QB Tyler Slough’s ceiling is Kirk Cousins, while is floor is Brandon Weeden. Considering that Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are Slough’s only true weapons—and also taking into account the New Orleans brass did little to improve their meh defense—he’ll be closer to Weeden for now. This’ll be a nasty season for the Aints, and the Bears will feast.
New Prediction: Bears 31 – Saints 10
THE AWAY GAMES
Opponent: Detroit Lions
Old Prediction: Lions: 33 - Bears: 19
The Scoop: Lions head coach Dan Campbell is livid that the Bears stole his offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but he’ll never admit it aloud. That being the case, every game against Chicago will be a revenge game, especially at home…and especially if this ends up being scheduled for Thanksgiving.
New Prediction: Lions: 31 – Bears: 10
Opponent: Green Bay Packers
Old Prediction: Packers: 20 - Bears: 17
The Scoop: Since the first iteration of this article, I publicly predicted the Bears would sweep the Packers. Can’t go back on that one, can I?
New Prediction: Bears: 24 – Packers 21
Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
Old Prediction: Vikings: 20 - Bears: 7
The Scoop: The Bears will sweep the Packers. The Bears won’t sweep the Vikings.
New Prediction: Vikings 24 – Bears 17
Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
Old Prediction: Eagles: 35 – Bears: 31
The Scoop: Give the Eagles credit: They lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, but somehow landed one of the 2025 Draft’s best linebackers (Jihaad Campbell) and a flock of other rookie defenders who could contribute immediately. This won’t be a fun afternoon for Ben Johnson’s crew.
New Prediction: Eagles: 35 – Bears: 10
Opponent: Washington Commanders
Old Prediction: Commanders: 21 – Bears: 20
The Scoop: If new Commander WR/RB Deebo Samuel Sr. remains healthy (always a question), sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels will land smack dab in the MVP convo. Even though this is a revenge game of sorts for the Bears, the home team will prevail, and prevail bigger than I'd initially anticipated.
New Prediction: Commanders: 33 – Bears 20
Opponent: Baltimore Ravens
Old Prediction: Ravens: 30 - Bears: 20
The Scoop: To nobody’s surprise, the ever-wily Ravens landed one of the Draft’s top defensive backfielders (Malaki Sparks) way down at the bottom of the first round, then a top EDGE (Mike Green) at the tail-end of the second. It’s just not fair.
New Prediction: Ravens: 30 – Bears 10
Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
Old Prediction: Bengals: 42 - Bears: 35
The Scoop: Pundits across the NFL landscape agreed that the Bengals had one of the worst—if not the worst—drafts in the league. Their offense: Still good. Their defense: Still bad. So the Bears grab a satisfying road dub.
New Prediction: Bears: 42 – Bengals 31
Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
Old Prediction: Bears: 21 – 49ers: 18
The Scoop: The Niners were mediocre last season. The Niners will be mediocre this season. Nonetheless, I’m flipping the script on this one, just because.
New Prediction: 49ers: 24 – Bears: 14
Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
Old Prediction: Bears: 27 – Raiders: 24
The Scoop: I went back and forth on this one, as the Raiders did make inroads on offense via their nifty draft (RB Ashton Jeanty, WR Jack Bech), so I’ll give this one to Vegas.
New Prediction: Raiders: 24 – Bears: 17
FINAL RECORD
Old Prediction: 9-8
The Scoop: Yes, the Bears improved, but so did the majority of teams on their schedule, thus the one-game ding. They likely won’t see the postseason this year, but come 2026, look out.