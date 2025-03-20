Way too early 2025 Chicago Bears game-by-game predictions—final scores included
The 2025 NFL schedule drops in mid-May—date TBD—but we learned the Chicago Bears’ opponents for the upcoming season about six seconds after the final whistle of the final game put their 2024 campaign to bed.
So yes, we’ve been aware of who Chicago will stare down this coming fall and winter for months. We just don’t yet know when the staring will be done. Because, no NFL schedule.
The question then becomes, which pro football pundit is nutty enough to predict wins, losses, and final scores for each and every 2025 Chicago Bears game despite having no clue as to what the team’s official linebacker depth chart will look like on Opening Day—or, for that matter, who the Bears will play on Opening Day?
This guy.
So let’s do this.
THE HOME GAMES
Detroit Lions: 35
Chicago Bears: 28
- Former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson knows the Lions. The Lions know current Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. Here, Detroit and their veterans are slightly better prepped, and the visitors from the Motor City sneak by the Midway Monsters.
Chicago Bears: 31
Green Bay Packers: 27
- Yeah, the Packers were sitting most of their starters in their 2024 season-closing loss to the Bears, but for Chicago, a win is a win is a win. Armed with the knowledge that they have the ability to beat their frenemies to the north, Chicago rides a breakout game from Rome Odunze to the season’s most satisfying dub.
Chicago Bears: 21
Minnesota Vikings: 10
- In their most dominant showing of the year, the Bears defense abuses Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the tune of five sacks and two interceptions. The game isn’t as close as the score might indicate.
Chicago Bears: 28
Dallas Cowboys: 7
- Caleb Williams does terrible things to a Dallas defense coordinated by failed Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus, tossing three touchdowns and running for one more.
Chicago Bears: 24
New York Giants: 3
- The Bears play 60 minutes of quality complementary football, sending the Giants limping back to New York on their way to a four-win season.
Cleveland Browns: 21
Chicago Bears: 13
- Cleveland’s offense is a mess, but Myles Garrett and (probably) rookie Abdul Carter harass Caleb Williams into a pair of game-losing pick-sixes.
Chicago Bears: 42
Pittsburgh Steelers: 17
- On their way to the worst season of head coach Mike Tomlin’s illustrious career, the Steelers get the full Ben Johnson treatment, with Chicago punching in two touchdowns on a pair of absurd trick plays that, as of this writing, haven’t yet been invented.
Chicago Bears: 17
New Orleans Saints: 10
- D.J. Moore takes a Caleb Williams screen to the house in the fourth quarter, giving the Bears a last-gasp W in a game that was way tighter than it should’ve been.
THE AWAY GAMES
Detroit Lions: 33
Chicago Bears: 19
- Monster performances from running backs Jahmyr Gibbs (120 yards, two touchdowns) and David Montgomery (98 yards, one touchdown) ruin Johnson’s Michigan homecoming.
Green Bay Packers: 20
Chicago Bears: 17
- Can the Bears sweep the Packers for the first time since 2007? Despite Caleb Williams’ first 100-plus-yard rushing game, not so much.
Minnesota Vikings: 20
Chicago Bears: 7
- At least once a season, some teams just don’t show up. That’s the case for the Bears here in this listless loss to their division rivals.
Philadelphia Eagles: 35
Chicago Bears: 31
- Williams takes apart the Eagles' vaunted defense, but unfortunately Philly signal caller Jalen Hurts burns Chicago's less-than-vaunted secondary to the ground, and the defending champs eke out a tougher-than-expected victory.
Chicago Bears: 21
Washington Commanders: 20
- In a mirror-image of last season’s bitter Hail Jayden loss, Williams finds Moore in the end zone on a nifty slant as time expires. With zeros on the clock, Cairo Santos punches in the extra point, sealing the upset win.
Baltimore Ravens: 30
Chicago Bears: 20
- Eventual 2025 MVP Lamar Jackson dominates the Bears defense on the ground (112 yards) and in the air (three touchdowns, no interceptions, no sacks), as Chicago becomes one Balto’s 15 victims.
Cincinnati Bengals: 42
Chicago Bears: 35
- In an epic shootout, Joe Burrow’s fourth-quarter 74-yard touchdown bomb to Ja’Marr Chase gives Cincy a hard-earned win.
Chicago Bears: 21
San Francisco 49ers: 18
- Chicago’s collective 255-yard rushing yards help the offense overcome Williams’ three-interception, four-sack afternoon.
Chicago Bears: 27
Las Vegas Raiders: 24
- Williams’ fourth-quarter TD scamper helps the Bears pull out a game that shouldn't have come down to the final minutes.
FINAL RECORD
A 9-8 tally from a first-year head coach and a second-year quarterback—with a surprise Wild Card berth thrown in for good measure—would please Bears Nation to no end.