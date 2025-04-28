What is the Chicago Bears' biggest roster problem following the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books! The Bears have added:



TE Colston Loveland

WR Luther Burden III

OT Ozzy Trapilo

DT Shemar Turner

LB Ruben Hyppolite II

CB Zah Frazier

OG/C Luke Newman

RB Kyle Monangai



I personally am very fired up about this draft class!#BearDown pic.twitter.com/0wsjsV3AEV