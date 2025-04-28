What is the Chicago Bears' biggest roster problem following the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Chicago Bears went to work in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding explosive weapons in Colston Loveland and Luther Burden to the passing game and a new offensive tackle in Ozzy Trapilo.
They added some help on defense as well, namely defensive lineman Shemar Turner and a traitsy cornerback in Zah Frazier.
Even seventh-round running back Kyle Monangai has a chance to make an impact in 2025.
However, what wasn't addressed, at least, not specifically addressed, was left tackle. Trapilo is a right tackle by trade, and with Braxton Jones still on a long road back from a terrible ankle injury in December, the biggest roster question mark remains left tackle.
We're at the point in the left tackle conversation that there's speculation Darnell Wright will move to the left side, opening the door for Trapilo to begin his rookie year as the starting right tackle.
"Chicago says that Wright has the ability to play on both sides of the line and that the team is open to moving him to left tackle this offseason," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote. "If Wright supplants Braxton Jones at left tackle and Trapilo wins a job as a rookie, the Bears will have five new starters along the O-line entering Caleb Williams' second season at quarterback."
Perhaps the Bears not drafting a left tackle isn't the worst outcome. After selecting Wright with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, plugging him in on the left side would maxmize that draft slot, which is usually reserved for long-term left tackles.
At the end of the day, the Chicago Bears gave themselves options by adding Trapilo on Round 2. They have several candidates to play the left side, with Wright being the most physically gifted among the group.