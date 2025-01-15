Bear Digest

Chicago Bears’ bizarre head coach search gets mercilessly roasted online

In terms of finding their new sideline general, the Bears are trusting the process. Social media, not so much.

For the last week, it feels like you can’t hop on the Twitters without stumbling onto one of these:

The Chicago Bears are casting an oddly wide net in the hunt for their next head coach, creating an interviewee list that, as of this writing, sits in the neighborhood of 20.

For the sake of comparison, the New England Patriots interviewed a grand total of three candidates before settling on Mike Vrabel.

Bears fans, national pundits, and sports outlets alike are getting restless, so little surprise that we’ve seen some silliness on the socials:

And finally, there's this:

