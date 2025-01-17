Bears can make a massive leap in 2025 based on this ranking of every team's offseason assets
There's a lot to look forward to for Chicago Bears fans.
Yeah, I know. Bears fans are sick of hearing about the future being brighter than the past. But unlike past offseasons that followed a regular season of underwhelming on-field performances, the Bears finally have a quarterback who can hold serve as the team builds around him.
That's a first.
Caleb Williams wasn't elite during his rookie season. We all know this. He wasn't as good as Jayden Daniels, who was this year's version of C.J. Stroud -- the rookie quarterback who vaulted into the MVP conversation after leading his team on an unexpected playoff run.
But if we learned anything from the Stroud experience, it's that quarterbacks can't be crowned after one season.
They can't be canned, either. Just ask Bryce Young.
For Williams, his flashes of brilliance were so brilliant in 2024 that he's a safe projection to pan out. But he'll need help, which makes the 2025 offseason so critically important.
And fun.
For the first time in a very long time (if ever), the Chicago Bears don't have a quarterback problem. Instead, they have an everything else problem. Fortunately for general manager Ryan Poles, the Bears are armed with some of the strongest assets in the NFL to fix the 'everything else' over the next few months.
The NFL offseason offers teams like the Bears two primary ways to jump from worst to first (or, at least, from dead to alive): free agency and the NFL Draft. The best teams build sustainable winners through the draft and use free agency to cross the Super Bowl contender finish line.
Chicago is nowhere near that end line, but their roster needs so many fixes that they'll have no choice but to spend more money than they're comfortable with on the open market. And they have plenty of cash to do it.
According to a recent ranking by Pro Football Focus of every NFL team's offseason assets, the Chicago Bears rank third best as the roster-building season inches closer.
"The Chicago Bears are another notable team on this list," PFF wrote. "Many expected Caleb Williams to enjoy the best situation among rookie quarterbacks heading into last season, but that assumption proved incorrect. The Bears remained as dysfunctional as ever, leading to multiple midseason coaching firings — far from ideal circumstances for a first-year quarterback. However, the Bears once again rank highly in offseason assets, providing them another opportunity to build a stronger foundation around Williams and help him reach his full potential in the NFL."
The Bears' collection of draft selections, beginning with the 10th pick in the first round, combined with their salary cap space, which currently ranks as the sixth most in the NFL, puts pressure on Ryan Poles to get it right in 2025 or else.
The fourth-year GM is already on the hot seat. One wrong move, and he'll go up in flames. He can't screw it up. His job literally depends on it.
The hope of all Bears fans depends on it, too. But at least hope does exist for this team in this offseason with this quarterback.
