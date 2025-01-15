Bears giving Mike McCarthy first-class treatment during in-person coaching interview
It's become clear during the Chicago Bears head coaching search that, in past coaching searches, they haven't exactly rolled out the red carpet for their candidates.
It's also pretty clear that that's no longer the case.
According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, the Bears are sparing no expense bringing former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy to Chicago for his in-person interview.
McCarthy is getting the private jet treatment.
At the very least, it's great to see the Bears acting like a first-class organization. They need all the help they can get to attract the best man for the job, and little things like travel accomodations can go a long way in showing candidates how well they'll be treated if they accept the job.
The Bears acted quickly in scheduling their interview with McCarthy, who failed to reach an agreement on a new contract with the Cowboys this week.
All signs point toward the Bears preferring an offensive-minded head coach who can develop Caleb Williams over the next few seasons, and McCarthy's record of success and quarterback development during his 18-year career checks both boxes.
Most Chicago Bears fans prefer Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson over McCarthy, but if the former Super Bowl-winning coach impresses general manager Ryan Poles and the rest of the Bears' brass, he could end up with an inside track at the job.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —