Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson backs LT Kiran Amegadjie despite tough rookie season
The Chicago Bears are expected to give long and serious consideration to selecting a left tackle in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether it's LSU's Will Campbell or Missouri's Armand Membou, competition for incumbent starter Braxton Jones is expected to level up in training camp this summer.
But there's a chance that competition won't come via the first round. If the Bears decide an offensive weapon like running back Ashton Jeanty or tight end Tyler Warren is too talented to pass up, the next-best option to compete with Jones might be the guy GM Ryan Poles selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Kiran Amegadjie.
Amegadjie experienced a baptism by fire as a rookie. He was thrust into the lineup in Week 8, and, well, he wasn't good. He registered a 47.8 grade from Pro Football Focus and surrendered a season-high four pressures in pass protection. He was even worse in his first start in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings. He allowed four pressures, one sack, and was flagged four times. The end result was an embarrassing 39.5 grade from PFF.
Still, there's a reason why the former Yale Bulldog was selected in the third round. He looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle, but like any player making the jump from the Ivy League to the pros, he needs time to develop.
Bears coach Ben Johnson confirmed that sentiment at the NFL owners meeting, offering a vote of confidence for the second-year tackle.
"I liked Kiran a lot coming out last year. He was a guy we had earmarked as a potential developmental prospect," Johnson said. "He had a lot of traits to work with. ... We're not discouraged at all by what he put on tape. He got put into some tough situations (in '24)."
Amegadjie will get a chance to make good on Johnson's pre-draft evaluation, especially now that he's had a healthy offseason and exposure to NFL talent.
Still, it'd be unwise for the Chicago Bears to bank on Amegadjie as the only option who can unseat Jones in the starting lineup. Even if Poles passes on a left tackle in the first round, there's plenty of offensive line talent that will be available in the second round, and it'd qualify as a 2025 NFL Draft stunner if the Bears don't select a left tackle with one of their first three picks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —