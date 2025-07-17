Bear Digest

Chicago Bears disrespected in the most insulting way possible

This is a major slap in the face to the Chicago Bears.

Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Many are viewing the Chicago Bears as a sleeper team heading into the 2025 NFL season thanks to a very impressive-looking roster that has absolutely improved over the last several months.

The Bears are loaded with weapons, they patched up their offensive line, their defense, for the most part, looks good and Caleb Williams is looking to build upon an overall solid rookie campaign.

However, Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network apparently does not seem to think Chicago is as talented as it looks, as Austin did not place a single Bears player within his top 100 rankings for the upcoming season.

How is that possible? Not a single Chicago representative? Not Jaylon Johnson? D.J. Moore? Montez Sweat? No one?

That is definitely a slap in the face to the Bears, who were actually considered a playoff team by some people going into last season.

There is no doubt that Chicago has question marks. We really don't know how Williams will perform in Year 2 and whether or not the new-look offensive line can gel after a brutal showing in 2024. There are also questions about the Bears' pass rush.

That being said, plenty of teams with Chicago's same talent pool face an equal amount of questions, and most of them have players littering Pro Football Network's list.

Perhaps the Bears will start getting some more respect if they get off to a strong start during the regular season, especially in the rugged NFC North. But there is no getting around the fact that this was very disrespectful toward Chicago.

