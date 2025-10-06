Chicago Bears drop in NFC North race without even playing
The Chicago Bears are expected to be healthy and ready for a heavyweight fight with the Washington Commanders in Week 6's Monday night matchup, and they'll need to keep the positive momentum going if they want to keep the pace in the NFC North.
Chicago entered their bye week at 2-2, and with the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) also on a bye, the hope was that one of the remaining two NFC North squads would suffer a loss and close the gap between the Bears and the top of the division.
Unfortunately, that didn't happen.
The Detroit Lions defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in convincing fashion, 37-24, while the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Cleveland Browns with a last-second touchdown in London, 21-17.
Here's how the NFC North looks entering Week 6.
2025 NFC North Standings, Week 6
1. Detroit Lions (4-1)
2. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)
3. Minnesota Vikings (3-2)
4. Chicago Bears (2-2)
The Bears have a great chance at shrinking the divide between them and the Lions over the next five games. The Commanders aren't nearly the team they were in 2024 and offer Caleb Williams and Chicago a realistic chance at revenge on Monday night.
Weeks 7 through 10 offer a winnable game against the lowly Saints (Week 7), the banged-up Ravens (Week 8), the equally injured Bengals (Week 9), and the drowning Giants (Week 10).
The Vikings -- the next NFC North matchup for the Bears -- are up next in Week 11.
If Chicago wants any chance at a late-season run for the NFC North crown, they'll need to go at least 4-1 over the next five games, which, believe it or not, is a realistic possibility.