Does Chicago Bears' Cardiac Caleb Williams already 'own' the Green Bay Packers?

Okay, maybe it's a stretch to flip the script on Aaron Rodgers and say that Caleb Williams owns the Green Bay Packers. But after what we've witnessed the last month, it's fair to say he at least owns the fourth quarter against them.

It wasn't just Saturday night's epic comeback from a 21-3 halftime deficit to beat the Packers in a Wild Card game at frenzied Soldier Field. It's that the Chicago Bears' quarterback has been remarkable late against his biggest rival all season.

In three games against the Packers this season in the fourth quarter and overtime alone, Williams led the Bears to an amazing 51 points while throwing 5 touchdowns. The Bears scored 25 points in the final 13:29 Saturday night to stun the Packers for the second time in a month.

Williams almost pulled a third miracle against Green Bay, but his throw toward an open Cole Kmet in the end zone was woefully short and intercepted in the first meeting.

While with the Packers, Rodgers notoriously boasted that he "owned" the Bears. Willaims isn't there yet, but he's off to an impressive start against the long-time NFC North bully.

Caleb is now 3-2 against the Packers, with more wins against them than Jay Cutler (1-11), Mitch Trubisky (1-6) and Justin Fields (0-6) combined.

