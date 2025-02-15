Chicago Bears dubbed ideal fit for top offensive lineman in 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are committed to upgrading their offensive line this offseason. Whether through NFL free agency or the 2025 Draft, there’s no doubt GM Ryan Poles will prioritize building a unit that keeps Caleb Williams protected in Ben Johnson’s offense next season.
Ideally, the Bears will have a chance to land a blue-chip offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Picking 10th overall, Poles should undoubtedly have an opportunity to select a starter, but whether it's the top offensive lineman in this year's draft class is yet to be seen.
LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is widely regarded as the top offensive lineman in the 2025 draft, and in a recent breakdown of ideal team fits for top prospects, he was directly linked to the Chicago Bears.
Campbell, who some NFL draft analysts project as a guard in the pros, would fill whatever need the Bears deem biggest along the offensive line.
"Campbell could well make the same transition (to guard), though he provides flexibility, particularly for a team like the Chicago Bears after rookie Caleb Williams became the league's most sacked quarterback," Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski wrote.
"Braxton Jones, 25, is a passable left tackle, though he suffered a fractured fibula in December. If Jones is back, Campbell can move inside to form a nice left side."
Will Campbell is priority No. 1 for the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft
The odds that Campbell slides to 10th pick in the first round aren't great, especially with most NFL mock drafts sending him to the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall.
Campbell is widely regarded as one of the five best prospects this year, regardless of position, which means Poles and the Bears would have to trade up at least a few spots to secure him. Chicago has the assets to complete a trade-up, should they choose to do so. With two high-second-round picks, Poles has a chance to make a power move up the first round.
Selecting Will Campbell would be a smart move for the Bears, especially with Braxton Jones’ uncertain future. Drafting Campbell to start at guard in 2025 while grooming him for a transition to left tackle in 2026 makes sense both on and off the field, as long as he's still available when the Bears are on the clock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —