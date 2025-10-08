Chicago Bears facing uphill playoff climb with Commanders up next in Week 6
The Chicago Bears are riding the momentum of a two-game winning streak into their Week 6 Monday night matchup against the Washington Commanders, but doubts about their ability to make a legitimate playoff run remain.
Perhaps a win over the Commanders in primetime will boost confidence in the Bears. Chicago must buck a disturbing post-bye trend to achieve that goal.
According to the latest NFL Power Rankings from Pro Football Focus, which rank the Bears 19th, Chicago's chances of making the playoffs are currently 21%.
A loss to the Commanders would deliver a massive blow to those already longshot odds.
As for the Bears' Super Bowl chances? Don't look; they're only 1%. Gross.
"The Bears started to put together a good little run of back-to-back wins against the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders prior to their Week 5 bye," PFF's Thomas Valentine wrote. "The task now is to pick up from where they left off, and it starts with a Monday night road game against the Commanders. If they can do that, and Caleb Williams can continue to play well, the Bears will be in a good spot moving forward. Williams’ 75.0 overall PFF grade is 13th among quarterbacks."
The Chicago Bears are 2-10 in their last 12 post-bye games, with their last victory coming under Matt Eberflus in 2023. That win snapped a nine-game losing streak.
Ironically, last season's post-bye matchup was also against the Commanders. It ended with the infamous Fail Mary that turned the Bears' 2024 season into an full-blown trainwreck.
Eberflus became the first Chicago Bears coach fired during the season, and the door swung open for Ben Johnson and the current regime.
We'll see whether Johnson's Bears can do something that Eberflus, Nagy, and Fox's teams couldn't.