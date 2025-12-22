Is Bears' Caleb Williams the NFL's most clutch QB this season?

Don't look now, but is Caleb Williams the most clutch quarterback in the NFL?

Hard to argue the point, first and foremost because his Chicago Bears have won an NFL-best six games this season when trailing in the last two minutes. And a memorable Saturday night at Soldier Field should have clinched it, when Williams orchestrated perhaps the league's Play of the Year.

Bears fans will for years be talking about his 46-yard perfect touchdown strike to DJ Moore to beat the Green Bay Packers and all but clinch the NFC North. The throw was so on target that Moore couldn't help but catch it, even with Packers' cornerback Keisean Nixon draped all over him and committing blatant pass interference.

Considering the stakes, the windy conditions and the difficulty of the the throw, Williams' bomb is arguably the best pass of the NFL season.

"I haven't seen a better one," said FS1's Nick Wright on Monday afternoon's First Things First show.

With the Bears trailing late, Williams extended one scoring drive with two key runs, thew a touchdown pass to undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker for the tie, and then beat the rival Packers with a GPS-guided rocket that traveled almost 60 yards.

With the Bears trailing in the fourth quarter this season, Williams ranked first in wins (6), second in total touchdowns (8), third in yards per pass (8.5) and sixth in passer rating (100.9).

So, no, there hasn't been a more clutch quarterback in the NFL this season.

