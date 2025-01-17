Chicago Bears fans beware: Ben Johnson could be the next big coaching bust
Remember Adam Gase?
In his lone year as Chicago’s offensive coordinator in 2015, the football nerd led his unit to a sub-mediocre year, finishing 23rd in both points scored and average points per game, 18th in both yards gained and yards per game, 23rd in passing yards, and 11th in rushing yards.
Yet somehow, Gase was viewed by the league as a wunderkind, and he parlayed his meh season in Chicago into a head coaching gig in Miami.
Gase’s first year in Florida was a good one: The Dolphins finished 10-6, before dropping their first and only postseason game. But it was downhill from there.
Over his next two seasons in Miami, Gase put together a combined record of 13-19, with nary a postseason appearance to be had. But he somehow parlayed his meh seasons into another head coaching gig, this one in New York with the Jets.
Stumbling to a record of 9-23, Gase’s two-season Jets tenure was an unmitigated disaster. He was let go in 2020 and hasn’t coached since. Currently, he’s a strategic advisor for The 33rd Team.
Could we see a similar path for Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson?
Ben > Adam
One of the favorites to land the Chicago Bears head coach slot, Johnson’s resume as an OC is far superior to that of Gase’s, as this season’s Lions were an offensive juggernaut, leading the league in points scored, and finishing second in total yards and passing yards, and sixth in rushing yards.
Johnson is also considerably more clever than Gase, something of which the Chicago Bears are well aware.
Be Careful What You Wish For
Throughout Chicago’s wildly disappointing 2024 season, Bears fans have begged ownership to bring Johnson into the building, assuming that the 38-year-old's fairy dust will travel safely from Michigan to Illinois.
A fair assumption, certainly, but Gase’s brutal performance in Miami and New York might give one pause.
As would Josh McDaniels’ evolution from really good Patriots OC, to really average Broncos HC, to really bad Raiders HC.
And then there’s Hue Jackson who, after a solid two-year stint as Bengals OC, stunk things up in Cleveland, where, in his three years on the sidelines, he dragged his Browns to a combined record of 3-36.
And then there’s Marty Mornhinweg, a well-respected, veteran OC who posted a 5-27 record over his two years as headman in Detroit.
Chicago fans are freaking out over the fact that Johnson might land in Vegas. But if he ends up with the Raiders, maybe Bears Nation should view it as a blessing in disguise.