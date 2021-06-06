Chicago Bears Fantasy Football Projections for 2021

If it's a PPR league or an IDP league, or it's a snake draft or dynasty league you're concerned with as a fantasy owner, and you're thinking about Chicago Bears players for a fantasy season, the projections are here.

Whether it's a standard, PPR or IDP league or a keeper, auction or dynasty league, fantasy football owners can always use some help or advice.

If you're looking for projections for 2021 on Bears players, this could be your source. The added game this year could cloud the picture, but it's being taken into account.

Last year some BearDigest projections hit the money.

Allen Robinson's projection came out at 1,230 receiving yards and he finished with 1,250 receiving yards.

Here was David Montgomery's projection from BearDigest.com before 2020:

1,070 yards, 253 carries, 9 TDs; 35 receptions, 323 yards, 1 TD.

Here are David Montgomery's actual final 2020 statistics:

1,070 yards, 247 carries, 8 TDs; 54 receptions, 438 yards, 2 TDs.

It's rather difficult to come up with a more accurate projection than exact yardage.

Forgive the poor receiving projection on Montgomery. No one could have forecasted Tarik Cohen tearing an ACL on a fair catch. It put Montgomery on the field for more passing downs, which ultimately benefited his abilities as a receiver going forward.

BearDigest.com takes into the account what fantasy football owners are looking for and has placed links for all the Bears projections for the 2021 season in an easy-to-use location.

For now, the projection is listed at the end of each article in a capsulized glance, and new listings are added as they come online.

Here's to good drafting.

Does BearDigest's projection coincide with SI.com's calling David Montgomery a fantasy bust?

Bears Offense

Fantasy football projection for Andy Dalton in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Cole Kmet in 2021

Fantasy football projection for David Montgomery in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Damien Williams in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Allen Robinson in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Darnell Mooney in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Anthony Miller in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Jimmy Graham in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Marquise Goodwin in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Damiere Byrd in 2021

Bears Defense

Fantasy football projection for Khalil Mack in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Tashaun Gipson in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Roquan Smith in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Desmond Trufant in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Jaylon Johnson in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Robert Quinn in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Akiem Hicks in 2021

Fantasy football projection for Eddie Jackson for 2021

Fantasy football projection for Bilal Nichols for 2021

Bears Special Teams

Fantasy football projection for Cairo Santos in 2021

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven