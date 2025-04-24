Chicago Bears FINAL 7-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL draft is finally upon us, so let's do one more seven-round mock draft for the Chicago Bears. As GM Ryan Poles said earlier this week, this draft could get wild, and in this mock draft, it's Poles himself who contributes to the craziness as he swings three trades within the first two rounds.
Here are the details:
Trade 1: Bears receive 1.07, send 1.10 and 3.72 to the Jets.
Trade 2: Bears receive 2.43 and 4.138, send 2.39 to the 49ers.
Trade 3: Bears receive 2.47 and 5.152, send 2.41 to the Cardinals
Without further ado, let's get to the picks.
1.7 (via NYJ) Ashton Jeanty - Running Back, Boise State
If Jeanty slips past the Raiders at No. 6 overall, and there's a very real chance of that happening, the Bears have to make the pick swap with the Jets to prevent another team from leap-frogging them, especially if it only costs them a third-rounder.
2.43 (via SF) Josh Conerly Jr. - Offensive Tackle, Oregon
Braxton Jones is still in line to be the starting left tackle, but he has yet to receive a full vote of confidence from his coaches. Conerly could immediately push for the starting job in training camp or end up as an excellent swing tackle.
2.47 (via ARI) Jack Sawyer - Defensive End, Ohio State
Sawyer has inexplicably dropped down big boards this offseason, but I suspect he's ranked much higher in NFL war rooms. He's a high-floor, 4-3 defensive end with leadership traits and room to grow. He's well worth a Top-50 selection.
4.138 (via SF) J.J. Pegues - Defensive Tackle, Ole Miss
Not only does Pegues have a lot of upside as a defensive 3-tech, he can be brought in for short yardage situations on offense as a super-sized fullback.
5.148 Jack Kiser - Linebacker, Notre Dame
Linebacker is an underrated need for the Bears, so they address that in this mock by drafting Kiser. He'd be an old rookie at 25 years old, but projects as a high-floor prospect who could potentially develop into a serviceable starter.
5.152 (via ARI) Jaylin Lane - Receiver, Virginia Tech
Lane is an undersized receiver who works exclusively from the slot, but that's exactly what head coach Ben Johnson is looking for. I trust Johnson to scheme up some open looks for Lane, who can rip off explosive plays if he's got just a bit of room.
7.233 Rayuan Lane III - Safety, Navy
If they're not going to extend Jaquan Brisker, then Chicago has a looming need at safety. That's where Lane comes in. Lane hauled in 7 interceptions and showcased a solid 'Peanut Punch' over 4 years at the Naval Academy, including 43 consecutive starts for the Midshipmen.
7.240 Thomas Perry - Center, Middlebury
Yes, Perry comes from a Division III school, but he deserves a good look from NFL general managers. He's a relentless finisher with a motor that runs hot. He would need a lot of coaching before he could even come close to playing in an NFL regular season game, but taking long shots and betting on upside is what these late seventh-round picks are for.