Bear Digest

Chicago Bears’ head coaching missteps that led to Ben Johnson’s landmark hire

Alan Goldsher

Confused former Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman
Confused former Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears don’t have a good track record with their head coach choices. And that's putting it very politely.

Only two sideline generals in Bears history have taken their team to a Super Bowl, and only one of those two actually won the game.

It seems like the front office made the right call in bringing in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the franchise's 20th head coach on January 20, 2025—after all, the dude led an epic offense up in the Great Lake State—but how did we get here?

Let’s go over the Bears head coaching hires since Mike Ditka was let go in 1993:

Dave Wannstedt: 1993-1998

  • Regular Season Record: 40-56
  • Biggest Boo-Boo: Choosing DE John Thierry in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft rather than Larry Allen, Isaac Bruce, or Kevin Mawae.

Dick Jauron: 1999-2003

  • Regular Season Record: 35-45

Lovie Smith: 2004-2012

  • Regular Season Record: 81-63

Marc Trestman: 2013-2014

  • Regular Season Record: 13-19

John Fox: 2015-2017

  • Regular Season Record: 14-34

Matt Nagy: 2018-2021

  • Regular Season Record: 40-56

Matt Eberflus; 2022-2024

  • Regular Season Record: 14-32

Thomas Brown (interim) 2024

Regular Season Record: 1-4

Biggest Boo-Boo: Not being noticeably better than Eberflus.

Unless Johnson dips into the Shane Waldron/Luke Getsy playbooks, he’ll almost definitely improve upon his predecessors’ mostly-shoddy work. And Bears Nation couldn't be happier.

Published
Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

Home/News