Chicago Bears linked to Bills RB James Cook in latest trade projection
The chatter surrounding the Chicago Bears seeking an upgrade over D'Andre Swift at running back has quieted down over the last few weeks, but that doesn't mean GM Ryan Poles isn't keeping his eye on the veteran running back market to see who's unhappy with their current team and ripe for the taking via trade.
One such veteran is Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, who's currently seeking a new contract. It's unclear if Bills GM Brandon Beane will pay him one.
If he doesn't, the Bears could be on a short list of teams to monitor for his services. It's a situation that fantasy football experts are already assessing.
D'Andre Swift will return as Chicago's top running back. Last season, he gained 959 yards on the ground. But his efficiency was terrible, as he averaged 3.8 yards per carry.- Dave Holcomb, Fantasy on SI
Averaging an additional yard per carry, Cook would be a literal bolt of lightning for Chicago's offense.
Swift could cut into Cook's goal line carries, and there's no guarantee a Caleb Williams-led offense becomes one of the top scoring units in the league. But Cook has the chance to be a good fantasy asset if he lands in Chicago, and he would likely raise everyone else's value.
Cook is a much closer match to what Ben Johnson had in Detroit with Jahmyr Gibbs, although not quite as explosive. His ability to make plays as an equal parts runner and receiver is consistent with Johnson's strategy of making the same plays look different. Cook's three-down skill set keeps defenses guessing; Johnson would have a lot of fun with that.
The one major roadblock to any potential trade for Cook is the contract he's seeking. The 25-year-old back wants a deal that will pay him $15 million per season. With Swift already on the books for $8 million per year, it's highly unlikely the Bears would be willing to commit that kind of investment into their running back room.
Still, there's no doubt Cook will rank high on several teams' wish lists if he does become available for trade. The Bears would be one of them.
James Cook was one of the most productive running backs in the NFL last season, rushing 207 times for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's run for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons.