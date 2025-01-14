Bears meet with highly productive defender multiple times at NFL Draft all-star game
The Chicago Bears have a lot going on right now. Not only are they knee-deep in a head coaching search, they're also on the 2025 NFL Drat scouting trail trying to uncover hidden gems to improve their roster.
Most NFL draft analysts assume the Bears will target the offensive and defensive lines in the early rounds. In fact, it would qualify as a massive letdown if general manager Ryan Poles doesn't add two starting-quality offensive linemen in his first three picks.
That third selection (regardless of the order) should be a pass rusher.
But the NFL Draft is about more than just the first few rounds. The best teams understand the value of building a roster that's comprised of quality Day 3 picks.
Bears expressing early interest in Iowa linebacker
One of those late-round prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft who could emerge as an active-roster contributor next season is Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson. And the Bears are doing their homework on him.
According to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, the Bears had two meetings with Jackson at the Hula Bowl, which features some of the lesser-known college football all-stars.
Jackson had a remarkably productive college football career, totaling 555 tackles between stints at Virginia (2019-2022) and Iowa (2023-2024).
Despite his production, Jackson (6-0, 235 pounds) projects as a backup linebacker and special teams contributor in the NFL. But the Bears like him enough to spend two meetings with him; that's not nothing. Perhaps Chicago wants a guy with his experience in the locker room.
The Bears currently hold the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a total of eight selections, including two in the seventh round, which is the most likely draft range for Jackson if a team likes him enough.
