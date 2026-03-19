Kevin Byard III Makes an Eye-Opening Claim About Caleb Williams on His Way Out

There's no doubting the fact that Caleb Williams is a budding superstar at this point. He had a knack for making the incredible look regular this season, and made defenders cover every inch of grass until the play was dead to keep him in check. Even when the game looked over, and the Bears appeared to be dead, he found a way to will them back.

What the Bears and Caleb Williams did last season was not normal. Seven comeback victories. Countless iconic plays. A massive uptick in cardiac arrest symptoms around city limits.

Kevin Byard III got a front-row seat to Williams' playmaking ability over the past two seasons. While he no longer represents the blue and orange, as he signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Patriots last week, that didn't prevent him from giving his former teammate a glowing review on the way out when speaking to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

I've been around some really good quarterbacks, and he's the most talented quarterback I've ever played with. He's probably the most talented quarterback I've seen with my own eyes as far as the arm talent. The escapability outside the pocket. When he moves on the run, he's more accurate than he is when he isn't [moving]. I expect him to be one of the top two or three quarterbacks in the league for a long time. I think he's got some Super Bowls in his sights, as well. Kevin Byard III

That's mighty high praise. That wasn't all Byard said, either. He also provided some insight into how rare Williams' clutch gene is.

"He has a clutch gene that you literally cannot coach," Byard said. "Everyone says Michael Jordan was the GOAT because he has that gene. Everyone doesn't have that and I think Caleb Williams has that clutch gene."

While it would've been surprising to hear Byard throw shade towards Williams, it wouldn't have been out of the norm for him to give a less spirited response. I mean, he compared him to Michael Jordan. It's safe to assume they got along as two key team leaders, but he isn't shackled by being his teammate and doesn't have to spare feelings.

Williams clearly turned Byard into a believer. Not only that he has what it takes to be the team's franchise quarterback (potentially the first Bears QB who can proudly own that distinction, depending on your criteria), but that he can also be one of the two or three best signal-callers in the league. One that can win multiple Super Bowls.