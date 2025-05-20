Bear Digest

Chicago Bears Nation lights up Twitter after Joe Thuney inks massive extension

Have the Chicago Bears fixed their offensive trench mess?

TBD. We won’t know until we see if Darnell Wright, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson et al develop some sort of chemistry in training camp.

But if nothing else, GM Ryan Poles locked down the man who could be the O-line’s heaviest anchor in Joe Thuney.

On Tuesday, Poles extended the former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro to the tune of $17.5 million per year, with $33.5 million guaranteed at signing, a seemingly reasonable price for one of the league’s elite offensive guards.

Bears Nation, as is its wont, quickly made its opinion known on the Twitters.

Loony For Thuney

The pro-Joe contingency was in full effect, full-throatedly crowing their support for the move.

Ordinary Joe

But you can’t make a sports transaction in Chicago without suffering social media backlash, and despite the indisputable logic of the signing, there's a small but vocal minority that isn’t pleased.

If I may hop up onto my NFL soapbox for a moment and address the vocal minority...

...y’all are wrong.

