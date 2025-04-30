Bears selecting Colston Loveland in 1st round dubbed one of NFL Draft's biggest surprises
The Chicago Bears made one of the most surprising picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round. It wasn't that the Bears weren't at least in the orbit of picking a tight end in Round 1; instead, it was because Loveland was picked ahead of Penn State's Tyler Warren.
The New York Jets were the highest-slotted team in Round 1 who were linked to Warren, but when they selected Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, Warren began to slide right into the Chicago Bears' lap.
So, naturally, when the Bears were on the clock and both tight ends were available, Chicago's decision to go with Loveland caused a few gasps.
Perhaps Warren's ranking above Loveland during the run-up to the 2025 draft was more of a media creation than anything else, but his fun, do-it-all scouting report created very high expectations. When the Jets and Bears passed on him, he dropped several more picks to No. 14 overall and the Indianapolis Colts.
That's still a remarkably high draft pick spent on a tight end; it's no slight to Warren. But the fact that Loveland was a top-10 pick and was selected ahead of Warren means the pressure to perform will be incredibly high.
Added to this crockpot of pressure is the success that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had as a rookie in 2024. He enjoyed a record-setting 112-catch, 1,194-yard and five-touchdown season. It was a remarkable season for a player who was selected 13th overall.
Loveland is in an unenviable position. He'll be in an early-career battle with Warren to prove he was the right pick while also chasing the production of Bowers, who is the standard by which a top-10 rookie tight end will be judged.
If anyone has the mental makeup to handle that challenge it's Loveland.