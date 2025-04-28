Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft earns high grade from Pro Football Focus
The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft was a success by almost any measure, including post-draft grades being issued by outlets across football media. I guess that's what happens when you add a pair of dynamic weapons to an offense with a generational quarterback and equally impressive play caller.
Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams were the biggest winners from Chicago's 2025 NFL Draft, which included Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, who profiles as a walking mismatch in the passing game, and Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, who was my top pass-catcher in this year's class. He's DJ Moore, Part 2.
And while Loveland and Burden were the headliners, the Bears also added a potential starting tackle in Boston College's Ozzy Trapilo and a defensive lineman, Texas A&M's Shemar Turner, who will factor into a defensive tackle rotation early in his career.
Let's not overlook seventh-round running back Kyle Monangai (Rutgers), whose traits are an exciting blend of vision, patience, burst, and power. He'll give D'Andre Swift all he can handle in their competition for touches.
As a result, the Bears earned a strong B+ grade from Pro Football Focus for their efforts.
"This pick shows that first-year head coach Ben Johnson already has his fingerprints on Chicago’s team-building philosophy," PFF wrote of the Bears' first-round pick. "Pairing Loveland with Cole Kmet gives the Bears significant personnel flexibility. Loveland is a polished receiving tight end and ranked in the 96th percentile in receiving yards per route run at the position this past season. Caleb Williams now has plenty of weapons to work with in D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, Kmet and Loveland."
Loveland didn't emerge as a legitimate Bears first-round target until very late in the 2025 NFL Draft process, but it appears Chicago wasn't alone in their high evaluation of him. With most of the pre-draft hype surrounding Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, the Bears' decision to go with Loveland at No. 10 instead caused a stir.
But the plan for Loveland is a good one, and his talent is undeniable. He'll provide Williams with a tall and athletic pass-catcher whose route-running chops are far superior to Warren's.
"Chicago is doing everything in its power to set Caleb Williams up for success, giving him two pass-catching weapons with their first two selections," PFF wrote of the Bears' second-round pick, Luther Burden III. "Burden wasn’t able to match his 2023 production (1,212 yards and nine touchdowns) last year at Missouri, but he still has a strong case for being the most dangerous wide receiver in this class after the catch (third among Power 4 wide receivers in yards after the catch over the last two seasons)."
Adding Burden to this offense is bordering on unfair. He is electric after the catch, and there's a universe that exists in which he might be the most physically gifted receiver on the roster. NFL Draft history is loaded with examples of wide receivers who slid to the second round only to emerge as NFL elites. Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown immediately comes to mind. He was selected 51st overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.
More Chicago Bears News: