Chicago Bears to interview high-profile offensive coordinator for head coaching job
The Chicago Bears have added another name to the growing list of candidates they'll interview for their head coaching vacancy. This time, it's Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Tom Monken.
Monken will interview with the Bears on Friday, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Monken, 58, has been the Ravens offensive coordinator since 2023 and has been credited with unlocking Lamar Jackson, who's had his best two seasons as a passer under Monken's watch.
Before joining the Ravens coaching staff, Monken served as the offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs for three seasons (2020-2022), the Cleveland Browns (2019), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018).
Is Todd Monken a fit for the Chicago Bears?
Monken is a popular name among Bears fans who want general manager Ryan Poles to focus his head coaching search on an offensive specialist, but I have some concerns.
Maybe it's just me, but I'm not blown away by offensive coordinators who call plays with the added benefit of a special quarterback who can turn a garbage play call into a touchdown. I don't want to dismiss Monken's success, but there are a lot of offensive coordinators who'd look great as long as Jackson has the ball in his hands.
The same goes for Joe Brady (Buffalo Bills), who benefits from the magic that Josh Allen creates with his playground style.
Perhaps Caleb Williams is in the same bucket of quarterbacks as those guys. He's a dude who can win with his improvisational skill set. If Monken can design an offense that allows Williams to do what he does best? Awesome. But I'm not sold that all of Monken's success is because of him; I tend to believe Jackson is polishing the offense quite a bit.
Chicago Bears are beggars, not choosers
Beggars can't be choosers, right? At this point, the Chicago Bears need a head coach who can right the ship on offense and cleanse the locker room of any bad-culture guys. Todd Monken would at least check one of those two boxes -- the offense -- and his experience should help him check both boxes eventually.
Is he my first choice? No, he isn't. I prefer Mike McCarthy if the Bears lose the Ben Johnson sweepstakes. But if a candidate like Monken wins this elimination chamber? Awesome.
But he better unlock Williams and turn him into an MVP candidate, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —