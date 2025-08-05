Chicago Bears' trade proposal ships key weapon to Jacksonville Jaguars
The Chicago Bears have quite the assortment of offensive weapons, and thanks to their decision to select tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of the NFL draft, they now have a bit of a conundrum at the position.
The Bears already had Cole Kmet stationed as their top tight end for the last several years, but in 2024, he managed just 47 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns in what was his least productive campaign since his rookie campaign in 2020.
As a result of Kmet's decline and Chicago's decision to nab Loveland, trade speculation has swirled around Kmet throughout the offseason, even though the Bears have maintained that they will be keeping the 26-year-old at least through 2025.
However, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks otherwise and is proposing that Chicago trades Kmet to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a third-round pick and a fifth-rounder.
"Kmet has been a valuable piece of Chicago's offense since being drafted in 2020, and he's amassed 2,592 receiving yards in his Bears career," Knox wrote. "However, Chicago just used the 10th overall pick on tight end Colston Loveland, which caused the Bears to defend Kmet's role. ... The Jaguars would be wise to inquire about Kmet. They have a budding tight end in Brenton Strange, but they also lost Evan Engram in free agency. The Jags should be looking to put as much talent around Trevor Lawrence as they can this season, and they do have some coaching ties to Chicago."
Kmet actually would be a solid fit in Jacksonville, even if Strange is very intriguing for the Jaguars heading into the new season. It certainly wouldn't hurt to put more weapons around Lawrence, who has struggled the last couple of years.
Meanwhile, between Loveland and wide receivers D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, the Bears definitely have enough pass-catchers to go around for Caleb Williams. Given that Kmet logged only 55 targets in 2024, it's hard to see him once again becoming a major factor in Chicago's offense this coming fall with Loveland now in tow.
There is still several weeks before the regular season begins for the Bears to change their minds on Kmet, so perhaps they could ultimately jettison the former second-round pick.
Sadly enough, Kmet is just two years removed from his best season when he hauled in 73 receptions for 719 yards and six scores.