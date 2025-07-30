DJ Moore: Training camp with Ben Johnson has been 'uncomfortable'
In the 105-year history of the Chicago Bears, it's tough to find a worse stretch than the last fifteen years. They have not won a playoff game since 2010 and have only made two appearances since then. There's been a revolving door at both head coach and quarterback in that time and in 2023 the Bears earned the first overall pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 1947.
Such a long stretch of futility can create a culture of losing, and the Bears appeared to be no exception. Following their Week 8 loss to Washington on a Hail Mary last year, the Bears lost their next nine games, indicating a rotten culture at the team's core due in large part to coaching. Matt Eberflus was eventually fired and the organization spared no expense to bring in Ben Johnson, the hottest head coaching candidate in years.
Johnson is widely expected to be a significant difference maker for quarterback Caleb Williams, and for the entire team overall. In fact, receiver D.J. Moore confirmed that head coach Ben Johnson has already reset the team's culture just one week into training camp. Speaking to Bleacher Report outside Halas Hall following Tuesday's practice, Moore gave a one-word answer to how he felt about the new regime: uncomfortable.
He didn't mean this in a bad way, either. Rather, he suggested that the intensity of practice and the way Johnson holds players accountable are big changes from last year, evincing a rapid culture change that the Bears have already undergone with Johnson.
Early in his tenure as Chicago's head coach, Johnson encouraged the players to get comfortable being uncomfortable, and it appears they've received the message loud and clear. A losing culture like the one that's festered in Chicago needs to be broken hard, and that can frustrate players. But it's all for the greater good. If everyone buys in to the culture reset, and if both Johnson and Williams live up to the hype, the winning should come early and often in 2025, and winning cures all.