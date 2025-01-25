Chicago Bears’ ultimate defensive overhaul: 7-round all-D mock draft
In NFL 2024, between Week 12 and the end of the season—if you take December 26th's outlying 6-3 loss to Seattle out of the equation—the Chicago Bears’ defense allowed an average of 25.2 points per game.
So that side of the ball could use a scootch of shoring up.
Thing is, the offense wasn’t exactly blowing away the league in the latter half of the year either, averaging just 14.7 points between Week 9 and the conclusion of the campaign.
A couple weeks back, we helped out Caleb Williams with an all-offense draft. Now let’s see what we can do for Montez Sweat’s crew with an all-D mock.
Round 1 (15)
TRADE
CHI receives ATL’s first round pick (15) and fourth round pick (111)
ATL receivers CHI’S first round pick (10)
James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The chances of GM Ryan Poles going D in round one are incremental, due in part to the fact that there aren’t any top-ten quality defenders who will be available at the ten-spot. So for this exercise, he moves down a few spots and lands a high-end rusher while getting himself back into the fourth round.
Round 2 (39)
Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
The Irish allowed 15.5 points per game, third-fewest in Division I, and the ball-hawking Watts was a huge reason why.
Round 2 (41)
Princely Umanmielen, EDGE Ole Miss
We had Poles grabbing another EDGE in round one, but if the athletic Umanmielen is available at 41, he’d be hard to pass up.
Round 3 (72)
Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
Andrew Billings will be 30 on opening day, and is coming off of an injury-riddled season. Might be time to start planning for a post-Billings landscape.
Round 4 (116) (From ATL)
Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
At 6’1”, Hancock has the size to harass any if not all the NFC North’s top-shelf pass catchers
Round 5 (147)
Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
The 2024 Buckeyes had the NCAA’s top defense by far—12.2 points allowed, a full 1.5 points ahead of the number two Ole Miss—so why not pair Ransom with one of his backfield-mates?
Round 6 (197)
Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA
The 6’3”, 230-pounder had 50 solo tackles and a pick-six. Could be great value on day three.
Round 7 (234)
Cody Lindenburg, LB, Minnesota
Linebacker is arguably the thinnest position in this year’s Draft, thus the late-round back-to-back backers. Lindenburg made 94 tackles in his senior year, so more good value at the end of the festivities.
Round 7 (241)
Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
Caldwell is a project, but at 6’1”, 340 pounds, his size (and shape) make him worth a final-round flyer.