Chicago Bears’ Week 2 statistical leaders, predicted—Ben Johnson revenge game, volume 1
If Ben Johnson likes circling dates on calendars, you can be damn sure he circled September 14, 2025.
Y'see, that's the new Bears head coach's first game against the team for whom he coordinated one heck of an offense, the Detroit Lions.
Johnson seems like a level-headed guy, and one would expect him to approach the contest in a manner similar to the way he’d prep for, say, a Week 10 game against, say, Carolina.
But he won’t.
Offense-wise, Ben will likely draw up a plethora of trick plays and downfield bombs, while on the other side of the ball, he’ll give defensive coordinator Dennis Allen carte blanche to blitz his butt off.
This all might not be effective, but it’ll sure be fun.
Lions and Bears, Oh My
It can’t be emphasized enough that any NFC North divisional game will be a bloodbath, and the Lions—out to prove they’re perfectly fine without Ben Johnson—will be exceptionally grouchy on the defensive side of the ball, so we might not see explosive numbers from Chicago’s skill player.
But we’ll see some numbers. And here’s who they might come from
Running Back
Here’s a name you probably thought you wouldn’t hear this season, like, ever: Roschon Johnson.
We understandably tend to forget that Johnson tied D’Andre Swift for the 2024 team lead in rushing touchdowns. The majority of his scores came from within spitting distance of the goal line, so if Caleb Williams can lead a couple of extended drives against the Lions, Roschon will have the opportunity to punch in a pair of tuddies, which would please savvy fantasy owners to no end.
Wide Receiver
In his two 2024 outings against Detroit, D.J. Moore saw, respectively, 10 and 16 targets, hauling in 15 Caleb Williams passes for a total of 165 yards. He also found the end zone in Chicago’s infamous Thanksgiving Day loss in the Motor City.
You can be certain that Ben has watched—and will continue to watch—his fair share of Lions game tape, so you can also be certain he’ll try to shove Moore down the Detroit’s throats.
Tight End
Speaking of shoving pass catchers down throats, let’s say howdy to Colston Loveland.
Ever since the Bears drafted Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, everybody and their mother has comped the Michigan product to Detroit’s TE1, Sam LaPorta.
Ben is a hyper-competitive dude, and will want to prove that LaPorta didn’t succeed because he’s a good tight end, but rather because he’s a good tight end who was lucky enough to play in a Ben Johnson offense.
So in a thumbing-his-nose gesture, the rookie will get fed.